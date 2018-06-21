Five fitness apps you should try to stay active and healthy

International Yoga Day 2018: We list a few apps that can help you stay active and maintain healthy habits. Some of these apps even help users learn yoga skills. (Source: File Photo) International Yoga Day 2018: We list a few apps that can help you stay active and maintain healthy habits. Some of these apps even help users learn yoga skills. (Source: File Photo)

In today’s fast-paced environment, it is really important for us to stay healthy and active. Sure, fitness bands help users keep a track of their health and monitor their sleeping habits, but there is so much more to explore on your own. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, we list a few apps that can help you stay active and maintain healthy habits. Some of these apps even help users learn yoga skills. Let’s take a look.

Step Counter

Step counter app can also track stats such as calories you have burnt. Step counter app can also track stats such as calories you have burnt.

You can use Step Counter app to keep a track of the number of steps you have taken and see if you are able to meet your goals. The graph of your calorie count, steps you have taken and distance you have walked can be viewed with daily, weekly and monthly stats. It does not rely on your phone’s GPS but sensors. This way, you end up saving a lot of battery. The app can also track stats such as calories you have burnt. You can backup and restore your fitness data from your Google Drive cloud storage.

Home Workout

Home Workout also provides detailed video and animation guides from experts. Home Workout also provides detailed video and animation guides from experts.

Home Workout app enables users to perform exercises without having to go to the gym. The app does exactly what it says: You don’t need trainer or gym equipment for bodybuilding. The app is primarily aimed at offering daily workout routines. It provides workouts for abs, chest, legs, full-body and more. Some of the features of this app include warm-up and stretching routines, automatically recording your training progress and more. It also provides detailed video and animation guides. Bodybuilding aside, the app also focuses on strength training, fat burning workouts and more.

Down Dog

Down Dog creates a new sequence every time you start practice. Down Dog creates a new sequence every time you start practice.

Today is International Yoga Day, and here is the app that can help you get the best out of Yoga. Using Down Dog app, you can choose your difficulty level and session length and sequence type from options like quick flow, full practice etc. It creates a new sequence every time you start practice. This way, you will not be bored with the routine. It shows photos, audio and tips to make the whole learning experience more immersive.

MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is a calorie counter app that can help users meet their calorie goals. MyFitnessPal is a calorie counter app that can help users meet their calorie goals.

MyFitnessPal is a calorie counter app that can help users meet their calorie goals. It can keep a check on your food habits and set the goal accordingly. One of the main highlights of the app includes recipe import feature that determines nutritional stats of your homemade meals. Interestingly enough, the app keeps an eye on restaurant order recommendations as well to help users make healthy choices while eating out.

Seven – 7-minute workout training challenge

Seven app has a fun reward system to keep users engaged and sharing achievements, stats and goals with friends Seven app has a fun reward system to keep users engaged and sharing achievements, stats and goals with friends

If you happen to be someone who doesn’t want to spend more time working out, this app called Seven could be really helpful. The app wants users to not spend more than seven minutes on a workout. It also has a fun reward system to keep users engaged and sharing achievements, stats and goals with friends. You can also choose to compete with your friends and see how they do with their workout.

