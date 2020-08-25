Five best video editing apps for iOS, Android phone

inShot (left), VSCO (centre) and Quik (right) (Source: Google Play Store screengrab)

Content creators often look for a simple, clutter-free way to edit videos on their own and share them on their social media apps. The need for video editing on smartphones has increased during the Covid-19 pandemic as bloggers, entrepreneurs, stand-up comedians, and others have to record videos at home and then make them presentable to the audience they cater to. Since not everyone can afford a MacBook Pro or learn how to edit videos, they search for video editing apps on their iPhone or Android devices.

Here are five video editing apps available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store to help you edit videos for professional or personal use

PowerDirector

PowerDirector is a perfect utility app for video editing. You can trim, rotate, adjust colour, apply effects, sounds, and voice-over easily in this app. The app will let you export in 4k resolution if you want to post videos in high quality. If the video was a bit shaky during recording, it can be fixed to an extent as well. It gives if you a few pro tools as well with chroma key to apply custom background (after using green screen), video overlays and also combine pictures and videos using drag and drop, also putting them together using the multi-timeline.

(Source: Google Play Store) (Source: Google Play Store)

The app has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store, has a 4.6 rating and takes 48 MB of your Android smartphone’s storage. On Apple App Store it has the same rating and takes 146 MB of storage.

Quik

Quik by GoPro is one of the snappiest video editing apps around. You can add up to 200 photos and videos from your gallery, Facebook, Instagram accounts. You can choose from a wide variety of music available on the app or upload custom audio (MP3, M4A, MP4, MOV, AAC, FLAC, AIFF and WAV) which will try to match the beat and mood of the video. There are different video styles and filters too to suit the type of video you want to create. The app allows you to apply slow-mo or fast forward at any point in the video. You can save your videos in HD 1080p or 720p in 60 frames per second.

Quik has over 100 million downloads, a rating of 4.7, and takes 100 MB of space on an Android smartphone. It has an even impressive rating of 4.9 on the Apple App Store and takes 245.1 MB on an iPhone or iPad.

VSCO

VSCO is a more casual app when it comes to video editing. It lets you adjust the white balance of a video easily. It is more efficient and different from other video apps when it comes to making video collages, montages etc. Like other apps, it has a huge number of filters available for you to try. Also, you can edit photos on this app as well.

ALSO READ | Five best photo editing apps for iOS, Android phone

It has a 4.3 rating on Google Play Store after over 100 million downloads. It features on Play Store’sn Editor choice as well and is 52MB on size. It also features on Apple App Store’s Editor Choice and has a rating of 4.3. It takes up 136.3 MB of storage in an iPhone or iPad/

KineMaster

KineMaster is a full-fledged editing app for a smartphone. Whether you just want to edit a video or add some funky filters and effects or experiment a bit with the range of controls KineMaster offers (including Chroma Key), the app is for both kinds of users. In addition offers EQ presets, ducking, and volume envelope tools for immersive audio. It lets you export 4K videos in 30fps as well.

(Source: Google Play Store) (Source: Google Play Store)

KineMaster has a 4.4 rating on Google Play Store after over 100 million downloads. It takes 83 MB of an Android phone’s storage. It is another app which features on the Editor’s choice of the app store. It is popular on the Apple App store as well with a 4.7 rating. It takes 145.3 MB of space on iOS devices.

InShot

InShot is a popular video and photo editing app to make your content optimised for sharing on social media apps like YouTube, Instagram, IGTV, Facebook, Chingari etc. The app allows you to edit the format of your content to make it suitable for various platforms, as well as add music, voice-overs, text, and emojis. There are many transitions available and you can export videos in HD/4K as well.

InShot has a 4.8 rating on Google Play Store with over 100 million downloads and takes as low as 36 MB of space. On Apple App Store it takes 97.8 MB of space and has a 4.8 rating.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd