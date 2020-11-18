Five best True Wireless (TWS) earphones under Rs 5,000

The budget True wireless (TWS) earphones category saw a lot of momentum of this year. Brands like Realme, Noise and Xiaomi now offer several affordable options with good features. If you’ve been wanting to get truly wireless earphones, here is a look at five best TWS wireless earphones under Rs 5,000, which you can consider.

Realme Buds Air Pro

The Realme Buds Air Pro is currently listed on e-commerce sites for Rs 4,999. This is one of the cheapest wireless earphones to come with active noise cancellation (ANC). It promises noise reduction of up to 35dB. The earphones come with Bluetooth 5 connectivity, 10mm dynamic drivers, 94ms low latency mode, transparency mode, and IPX4 water resistance. It claims to deliver up to 25 hours of battery life with the case. It is being sold in two colours: white and black.

OnePlus Buds

You can buy the OnePlus Buds and you no longer need a OnePlus phone to customise the controls as the company has released its official app for this. The wireless earphones from the company are priced at Rs 4,990 and can be purchased via both Amazon and Flipkart.

The OnePlus Buds feature 13.4 mm dynamic drivers and supports 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos. OnePlus claims that users will get up to 30 hours of battery life with the case. On a single charge, it is said to deliver up to 7 hours of battery life. The company claims that a 10 minutes charge will offer up to 10 hours, which is true if you have high watt charger. The case features a USB Type-C port for charging. There is no ANC and you get environmental noise cancellation. There is a low-latency mode for a better gaming experience. The OnePlus Buds are IPX4 rated and can handle light water spills.

Oppo Enco W51

Oppo Enco W51 can be bought for Rs 4,999. These also have support for active noise cancellation. The company claims that it can reduce noise by up to 35dB. It features 7mm dynamic drivers, IP54 rated, and supports Qi wireless charging. This means that one can charge it using wireless charging mats and pads. With ANC turned on, the earphones will last for 3.5 hours, otherwise they offer 20 hours of battery with the charging case. Oppo has added a three-microphone system, which helps offer better sound quality and noise reduction.

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

The Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 is priced at Rs 3,999 and features an AirPods-like earpiece design with an outer-ear fit. It comes with 14.2mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with support for SBC, AAC, and LHDC Bluetooth codecs. There is no ANC and you get environmental noise cancellation. It can deliver up to 12 hours of battery life. It ships with touch-sensitive controls.

Noise Shots X5 Pro

The Noise Shots X5 Pro comes with up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. This audio product has a Qualcomm chipset for superior sound quality. It features AptX + AAC Hi-Fi audio technology, and even comes with IPX7 water proof rating. The case has a 2,200mAh battery, and you can even use it to charge your smartphone. The Noise Shots X5 Pro is currently available for Rs 4,499.

