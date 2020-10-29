Five best iPhone 12 accessories you can buy now

Best iPhone 12 accessories

Apple’s latest iPhone 12 series comes with many advanced features including 5G support which for Indian consumers doesn’t make much sense for now. Among these, there is support for MagSafe which makes the iPhone 12 series stand out from the crowd. MagSafe is basically a mounting and a charging system that brings a lot of potential for Apple and accessory manufacturers. So, if you have already purchased any of the new iPhone we suggest you look at some of the cool and useful accessories for your device, and to make it easy for you we have listed five accessories you can buy for your brand new iPhone 12.

Leather cases for carrying cash or cards

If you are looking for high-quality leather cases, then you should check out Mujjo. The company is currently offering leather cases with a card pocket and it can hold 2 to 3 bank, ID, or commuter cards. On Mujjo, you will find cases compatible with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The prices of the cases start from $44.90, which is around Rs 3,320 in India. You can also buy Apple’s iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe card holder attachment. It basically uses MagSafe to snap onto the back of your phone, even if the device has a back silicone cover. It should be noted that wireless charging is only possible using the cases, but not with the wallet attached.

Privacy tempered glass

If you have privacy issues and don’t want anyone peeking at your phone, then you can buy privacy tempered glass from Daily Objects. They sell an “anti-peak” screen guard that prioritizes screen visibility towards the owner and restrict it from other angles to maintain the privacy of the data. It is basically equipped with a filter that allows light to pass only through acute front angles, blocking the view of people from the side. The prices of tempered screen protector for the iPhone 12 series start from Rs 699.

Belkin MagSafe 3-in-1 wireless charger

If you have any Qi-based wireless charger, then you don’t need to buy this Belkin Magsafe 3-in-1 wireless charger. However, you will not get as much fast-charging speed as with Belkin. The mentioned product can top up an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once, which is just great if you have 3-4 iOS devices. The Belkin Magsafe wireless charger stand is said to offer a wireless charge at up to 15W to your iPhone 12. The charger has a beautiful design. At first, one might actually believe that your phone is floating in the air, but the reality is magnets hold it in place.

Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro with MagSafe

If you own a car, then having a phone holder is a must when you hit the road. You can check out the Belkin Car Vent Mount Pro on its official site. As it is MagSafe compatible, your phone will stay securely connected to the mount, even if hit a bumpy route. The rotatable mount lets you easily flip from portrait to orientation with one hand. Its cable management features also keep charing cords out of the way. Alternatively, you can buy Capdase Road Mount Wireless charging via Flipkart, which will cost you Rs 4,599.

Armband for iPhones

You can consider buying the Tunebelt USA Sport Armband. It is hand washable and you can also store earphone cord. The product offers protection from perspiration and the elements with full navigation through a clear protective window cover. It is available for iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, and iPhone XS Max. The price starts from Rs 1,950.

