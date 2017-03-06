Five best battery life Android smartphone (March 2017)

A lot of phones are now being sold with a heavy emphasis on their battery lives. These devices, more often than not, are the ones with relatively large battery capacities than their peers. However, as we always explore in our reviews, a larger battery doesn’t always translate into phenomenal battery life.

In our tests, we take everything into consideration. The biggest and most important test is the daily usage test, where we use a charge a phone up to 100 percent, and start the work day at our preferred times. When we say a ‘work day’, it’s a regular day what anyone would have at work or school. We put the smartphone in question through all sorts of tasks, because usage patterns differ between users. We also take into account how quickly the phone charges up from 0 to 100 percent, and we monitor the progress periodically. If a phone heats up a lot during charging, it receives negative points on our scoring.

Based on these thorough tests, we give the phone a battery rating. And based on our ratings, we have a selection of the best phones (across price segments) based on their battery lives.

Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro is a massive device with a 6 inch display. As it has a large form factor, it also manages to fit in a rather huge 5000mAh battery into in. The device, which comes with fairly mid-range specifications such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor and 4GB of RAM, gave a lot of sleepless nights to our reviewer, who tried to drain the battery under our standard testing procedure. You can read the full battery performance, along with the complete in-depth review of the device here.

Price – Rs 32,490

Google Pixel XL

The Pixel and the Pixel XL are the first phones to be launched with the “Made by Google” branding, and are premium flagship-level smartphones. Usually, flagship phones, which come packed with technology, as the Pixel XL is, take up a lot of battery power to deliver the kind of performance that they do. However, even with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and 4GB RAM, along with a 5.5 inch AMOLED 1440p screen, and a lot of camera tech, the Pixel XL managed to impress us with its 3450mAh battery. If you’re wondering how it does that, you can read it here.

Price – Rs 67,000 onwards

OnePlus 3T

The OnePlus 3T came just six months after the OnePlus 3 was launched. The price difference was hardly that of a couple of thousand rupees, but there were certain significant upgrades in terms of hardware – one of them was the upgradation of the battery to 3400mAh. The OnePlus 3T, which is also carries the moniker or ‘Flagship Killer’, delivers premium performance at half the price. With a Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB of RAM, 16MP cameras on both the front and back, and very sturdy aluminum construction, manages to rank very high in our reviews in terms of battery life performance, among other things. Exactly how high? Find out here.

Price – Rs 29,999 onwards

Lenovo Zuk Z2 Plus

The Lenovo Z2 Plus is a device that also offers specifications that are oft found in premium devices, in a rather modest package in the lower spectrum of the mid-range segment. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor is what it has to offer, along with 4GB of RAM and a 5-inch display housed in a well built body. The battery on this mid-range device is rated at 3500mAh, which is just a shade larger than most of the devices, but manages to give a battery life performance which rivals that of most flagship devices. Not surprising, because in our detailed review, we found out that it gives many high-end devices a run for their money. With a recent price cut (we have mentioned the price at launch), it has become even more attractive.

Price – Rs 17,999 onwards

Asus ZenFone 3 Max

The Asus ZenFone 3 Max is one device that ranked quite high in our battery life tests, along with the other phones that we have mentioned. The device has modest specifications, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor and 3GB of RAM. But the company asks for a premium for the 4100 mAh battery unit, and 16 megapixel, laser-assisted PDAF primary camera unit. Even then, the Asus ZenFone 3 Max makes sense as a decent mid-range battery-oriented phone. It does comes with its set of flaws though, and you can find out about them here.

Price – Rs 17,999 (5.5-inch variant)