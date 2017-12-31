Five Android racing games for those who love speed

Racing games have been the most sought-after in Android mobile gaming. While earlier arcade machines and consoles preserved this slot, the Android racing has whitewashed the physical buttons’ sole duty. In the present era, all you need is a smartphone with a good amount of storage, SoC that can deliver better graphics rendition and decent battery capacity to take you over the finish line.

Most of your devices must already have been filled with a slew of games thanks to the surfeit amount of game applications that surface on the Google Play Store. But not every game in that thousands list is worth your time, is it? Don’t worry ,we have covered some of the best games from Play Store that help you usher into realistic racing. So just tighten your seat belt (actually wear one) and get ready to drift your car in those challenging tracks.

Asphalt Xtreme- Asphalt Xtreme is an off-road racing game by the folks from Gameloft. The game offers a range of off-road tracks and a host of cars that you can choose from. You can pull your vehicle and race with players online. The game offers over 300 career events, 1100 mastery challenges and limited time-events and daily missions to rev up the racing experience.

Asphalt 8: Airborne– This is another popular game from Gameloft which is available for free on Play Store. The high-octane graphic-intensive game, Asphalt 8 is one of our favourite racing game that we try out in most of our mobile review reviews. With loads of content, the game brings over 40 ‘high-speed’ tracks, 400 events in career mode and over 190 cars and bikes to select from. Perform barrel rolls, knockdowns, drift your car, maximise the speed with the Nitro boost to counter challenges in career mode, unlock new rides and upgrade your vehicle.

Real Racing 3- Developed by EA (Electronic Arts), Real Racing 3 gives an immersive and realistic racing experience. With over 200 million downloads, the game carries a host of content and takes you to the real racing tracks (well, virtually). The game offers over 100 cars from various manufacturers, different modes including real-time multiplayer, time trials, night racing and much more. The high-quality visuals fuel up your racing gears and give a real racing feel.

CSR Racing 2- The CSR Racing 2 developed by Natural Motion Games Ltd is an explicit drag racing game. The game requires fidelity instead of steering and perfect timing of gear shifts to win the race. With plenty of races to select from, you can contest against online players as well. The game has a good lot of vehicles and customization options to personalise your car. The CSR Racing 2 is listed among the Editor’s Choice pick and is a freemium game.

Riptide GP: Renegade- Just in case you are tired of dragging wheels on the dirt road and smooth tracks, Vector Unit team has got a futuristic racing genre for you. The Riptide GP: Renegade is a jet ski racing game that features a single career mode and online/local multiplayer race as well. The graphics rendition is good with added motion blur effect. You can control the hydro jet by tilt-steering and perform stunts with easy swipe. The illicit hydro jet racing locks your eye and drives you through the illegal city waterways, ‘flooded ruins’. While all these sounds interesting, the app is not free of cost. If you want to try your hands on this hydro jet racing game, you will have to purchase the game for Rs 65.

It is worth mentioning that all the games that we have listed are heavy loading games that require more than 1GB of storage. So, we would recommend users to free up some space on their device and download it over Wi-Fi. Some of these games would also requires a high-end chipset with better GPU for stutter-free experience.