5 affordable fitness bands to buy under Rs 5,000

There are a lot of good smart fitness bands under the Rs 5,000 price segment. Brands like Xiaomi, Amazfit and Realme are fitness bands with key features like heart rate monitoring, SpO2 measurement, sleep tracking, and more. Some of the budget wearables have now also started offering stress level monitoring. Most of the affordable fitness bands are water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about that. Here’s a quick look at five affordable fitness bands to buy under Rs 5,000.

Five affordable fitness bands to buy under Rs 5,000

Mi Band 6

The Mi Smart Band 6 features a 1.56-inch AMOLED touch display with has 450nits of peak brightness. You get over 80 customisable band faces to deliver a personalised experience. The Mi Smart Band 6 offers 30 workout modes, professional sports like cricket and gymnastics, and activities including Zumba.

It supports heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 measurement, stress monitoring, a deep breathing guidance function, female health tracking and more. Xiaomi is claiming the new Mi Smart Band 6 will deliver up to 14 days of battery life on a single charge. The fitness band is 5ATM water resistance. Like every other smart band, this one too shows notification alerts, and lets you control music. The Mi Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,499.

Amazfit Bip U Pro

Amazfit Bip U Pro is yet another good option under Rs 5,000 that you can consider. The fitness band sports a 1.43-inch HD TFT-LCD colour display. The panel is protected by 2.5D Corning Gorilla 3 and has an anti-fingerprint coating. You get up to 50 watch faces. It comes with features like stress monitoring, breathing training, menstrual tracking, SPO2, and GPS. It has over 60 sports modes, which includes running, cycling, yoga, dancing, skating, kickboxing, among others. The wearable is even 5ATM (up to 50 metres) rated for water resistance.

The smartwatch has two PPG bio-tracking optical sensors that constantly monitor heart rate. Amazfit Bip U Pro also monitors sleep quality. The company claims that users will get up to nine days of run time on a single charge. The Amazfit Bip U Pro is currently selling for Rs 4,999 on Flipkart.

Realme Watch 2 Pro

You can also consider buying the Realme Watch 2 Pro. This is also a budget fitness band, which comes with a 1.75-inch rectangular touch colour display. It can monitor resting heart rate, exercise heart rate, blood oxygen measurement, sleep detection, and more. The watch offers 90 sports modes, including outdoor running, strength training, football, basketball, yoga, cricket, and more. Realme is claiming that the device can last up to 14 days on a single charge. It is IP68 dust and water-resistant. The Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with a price tag Rs 4,999.

Huawei Band 6

The Huawei Band 6 has a big display in comparison to Xiaomi’s Mi band. It features a 1.47-inch AMOLED Full-View colour display. It is skin-friendly UV-treated and comes with dirt-resistant silicone straps. Huawei is claiming that the wearable can offer up to two weeks of battery life with typical usage and up to 10 days with heavy usage.

With this watch, you get the features that could be important for an average user. It can monitor your heart rate, sleeping patterns and stress monitoring technology. Sp02 monitoring, the wearable also has a menstrual cycle tracking feature. It has 96 workout modes including running, cycling, swimming, treadmill, and more. The Huawei Band 6 is also 5ATM (up to 50 metres) water-resistant. The Huawei Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,999.

Noise Colorfit Pro 3

You can also consider buying the Noise Colorfit Pro 3, which is priced at Rs 4,499. This smartwatch offers features like blood oxygen monitoring, heart-rate tracking, 14 sports modes, auto sports recognition, 5ATM resistant rating and more. The smartwatch sports a 1.55-inch HD touchscreen TruView display with 320 x 360 pixels resolution and 500nits peak brightness. There is a 210mAh battery, which will offer up to 10 days of battery life.

One can also measure the stress level with this watch. The device also helps keep a track of a women’s menstruation and pregnancy data. It can also help remind users of their next menstrual period based on the menstrual data provided by the customer. The smartwatch can be used to take calls or read messages. Users can also check mobile notification on the watch.