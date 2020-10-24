Fire TV offers discounts on annual subscription plans of Zee5, Discovery Plus, Docubay and others

Amazon Fire TV offers (Express Photo)

Amazon is offering discounts on streaming services during its Great Indian Festival sale if you are a Fire TV stick/Fire TV edition TV user. The Diwali offers on streaming services include apps like Zee5, Discovery+ etc. If you are someone who wants an ad-free experience along with a large library of movies, shows, documentaries etc, you can take your pick of the lot and save money during the Diwali sale.

Here’s a list of apps subscriptions you can avail at discounted prices –

# Discovery Plus annual pack down from Rs 299 to Rs 199. The app offers all the seasons of shows you have been watching on Discovery over the years. For kids, this can be an educational app. It is also a nostalgic trip down memory lane if you grew up watching shows on the Discovery channel.

# Voot’s annual subscription is now available at Rs 399 instead of Rs 499. If you are into reality shows like Big Boss, Roadies etc you can opt for the subscription. It also offers movies, TV shows, cartoons for kids under the Voot Kids section and can stream news channels on Viacom 18 network.

# There is a Rs 50 discount on Zee5’s year-long subscription. You can get it for Rs 699 under the Amazon sale. Zee5 has critically acclaimed movies like Mulk, Mukkabaaz, Chintu Ka Birthday and others. The platform also has content for kids like Chotta Bheem and The Jungle Book. It can stream news channels as well.

# Docubay’s subscription is down to Rs 719 from Rs 1499. If you are interested in watching documentaries, Docubay is a fine platform. You can watch documentaries like Epicenter: 24 Hours in Wuhan, Stonehenge: The Temple of Druids, The Next Great Extinction Event etc on the streaming platform.

# Other streaming apps on offer include Eros Now (Rs 239), Hungama Play (Rs 399), Alt Balaji (Rs 200), Epic Now (Rs 249) and Aha (Rs 265) which has Telugu web series and movies.

Amazon FireTV Stick 2019 model is currently available for Rs 2,399 whereas the 4K version is available for Rs 3,599. On the other hand, the latest version is available for Rs 2,499 which also has support for Dolby Atmos Audio. On the other hand, the cheapest variant of the lot, the Amazon FireStick is available for Rs 2,099. If you are looking to convert your old LED/LCD TV into a smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick is a good option, especially with all these subscription offers.

