How to find/ locate your Android phone and erase all data remotely

In a scenario when you have lost your Android device then the first thing that will come to anyone’s mind is to locate the phone and recover it. Google has already made a provision to find your phone through internet using ‘Android Device Manager’. Not just that, Google has also created a feature that will erase all the data from your device. To do that, you need to follow these steps listed below.

Step 1:

Visit Android Device Manager website and log in with your same Google account as it was on your Android phone or tablet.

Step 2:

As soon as it gets logged in, the Android Device Manager by default starts searching for last used device linked to your Gmail ID and tells you its current location (with location accuracy up to ‘X’ meters) on Google Map, if it’s online.

Step 3:

Once your Android device is located and is online, you can either ring it for 5 minutes, lock it with a new password or erase the data completely.

If you want to search/ locate another Android device that was previously linked

Step 4:

If in case you want to search for some other Android device that was linked earlier then you login to Android Device Manager like the Step 1 and then select the device from drop down list.

If your Android device is not connected to internet

Step 5:

In that case, Android Device Manger page may or may not show your that location where it was last used, but it will definitely show you the date when was the device online last time.

Step 6:

In offline state also you can repeat the Step 3, which is that you can either make it ring for 5 minutes, lock it with a new password or erase the data completely, but that will happen only if the device gets connected to internet again with the same Google account.

If you want to Erase/ Delete all your data

Step 7:

If your Android device is connected to internet with your Google account then you can simply hit “Erase” from the website and Android Device Manger will perform a factory reset on your device.

Step 8:

If your device is offline, the same ‘Erase” request will perform the factory reset as soon as it goes online.

Important Note:

Factory Reset on Android means that all your apps, photos, music and settings will be deleted. After you erase the device, Android Device Manager will no longer work. This reset is permanent. Google notes that it might not be able to wipe the content of the SD card in your device.