FIFA World Cup 2022: All new Vodafone Idea roaming plans for fans travelling to Qatar 

The 2022 World Cup has kicked off and lakhs of fans are expected to stream the matches this year, given that the timings are not very odd compared to previous editions of the tournament. However, given that this is also the closest World Cup to India, a lot of Indians are also expected to travel to Qatar to watch matches live. For fans who will be visiting the country, Indian telecom player Vodafone Idea has launched four new IR (International Roaming) plans that will let customers make use of calling and mobile data abroad. These plans start at Rs 2,999 and offer outgoing call benefits, data and free incoming.

Here are all the details of every plan.

Vi Rs 2999 roaming plan

The Rs 2,999 roaming plan comes with 7 days validity. It offers 2GB data, 200 mins of outgoing calls to local numbers and numbers in India. The plan also offers outgoing calls to the rest of the world at Rs 35 per minute. Users also get 25 SMS.

Vi Rs 3999 roaming plan

The Rs 3,999 plan comes with 10 days validity and offers 3GB data. Users also get 300 minutes local and India outgoing as well as Rs 25 per minute outgoing to other countries. Other benefits include free incoming calls and 50 SMS.

Vi Rs 4499 roaming plan

The Rs 4,499 plan comes with 5GB data, 500 minutes local and India talktime and 100 SMS for 14 days. The plan also offers outgoing calls to other countries at Rs 35 per minute and free incoming.

Vi Rs 5999 roaming plan

The last plan is the Rs 5,999 plan which offers 5GB mobile data, 500 min local and India outgoing calls, Rs 35 per minute outgoing for other countries as well as 100 SMS and free incoming.

All the above plans can be recharged on your Vodafone Idea prepaid number via the Vi app or any other recharge portal that you use.