FIFA World Cup 2022: Top apps to track matches, players and more

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is just around the corner and football fans from all around the world are gearing up to watch their favourite teams and players play in Qatar. However, not everyone may be able to stream all the matches they want to due to office hours, academics, travelling and other reasons. This is where football apps can be very handy.

Football tracking apps like the ones we’re about to show you today are also great even if you do stream the matches. They help you track lineups ahead of games, injuries, upcoming fixtures and player records. If you want to enhance your experience ahead of the World Cup this year, here are five apps you need to know about.

FotMob

FotMob is a great app to really take up football tracking a notch during tournaments like the World Cup. The app lets you select your favourite teams and players during an easy start-up process, following which anything and everything around these teams/players will be delivered to you. This includes scores, fixtures, injury updates and upcoming games.

FotMob also comes with a few neat widgets on Android that you can pin on your homescreen to keep an eye on the team of your choice, the group table and just all news in general.

Google Search

The default Google Search app which is present on most Android phones already is a great source of information for fans. Special sports orient-ed features allow you to track your favourite teams, keep up to date with news and more. Simply search for your favourite teams or players to get started. You can also pin live match scores to the homepage when your favourite team is playing to keep an eye on the score from any app.

FIFA+

The official FIFA app is a great place to start if what you’re looking for is a simple, reliable official app where you can track your favourite teams through the tournament and also follow reliable news on players, teams and fixtures. The FIFA+ app also comes with a lot of original content you can watch when you’re not watching a match, as well as its own fantasy game also, if you’re into that.

World Football Scores

A simplest app to use on this list, World Football Scores doesn’t ask you to select any favourite teams and is great for those who want to focus on the entire tournament. You have dedicated tabs on the main screen for matches, group tables and news, and if you dive into the settings you can enable/disable push notifications for select teams.

Advertisement

OneFootball

Similar to some other entries in this list, OneFootball is an app that tracks matches, players and tournaments during the World Cup as well as other League fixtures and tournaments like the UEFA Champions League. OneFootball also comes with a single widget for Android homescreens where you can track all the happening news in one spot.