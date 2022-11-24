FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream: How to watch Portugal vs Ghana on your smartphone

The FIFA World Cup 2022 continues with some stunning upsets as Japan beat Germany yesterday Today fans of Cristiano Ronaldo will get to him in action as Portugal takes on Ghana. Meanwhile, Brazil will take on Serbia tomorrow at 12.30 am. Users who want to catch the match live today when it kicks off at 9:30pm IST will be glad to know that there are a number of ways to stream the world cup matches, even if you are not subscribed to Sports 18 or Sports 18 HD which happen to be the official TV channels showing the tournament. Here’s how to livestream the match on your smartphone or tablet.

JioCinema

JioCinema is the official streaming partner for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. It has a dedicated app on both Android and iOS, also being available for most Android-based Smart TVs. JioCinema also comes with a number of handy features like Hype Mode that lets you check stats and trivia during live games without missing the action as well as multiple camera angles. JioCinema is also free to all users and not just Jio subscribers. However, users have not had the best experience when viewing matches on the app. Make sure your app is updated to the latest version when using.

My VI app, Vi Movies and TV

Vodafone Idea customers can use their companion Vi App or the Vi Movies and TV app to stream the World Cup matches. Customers will need to login with their Vi numbers and can then enjoy watching matches on a fast enough data or WiFi connection.

Tata Play

If you are a Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) subscriber, the Tata Play app is a free alternative to watching the channels you have already subscribed to on your DTH connection. This is ideal when you’re away from the TV, travelling, or facing a power cut. Users will need to install the Tata Play app and log in with their subscriber ID. They can then watch the match via Sports 18/ Sports 18 HD or MTV HD for Hindi commentary.