scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 Live Stream: How to watch Portugal vs Ghana on your smartphone

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's how to live stream Portugal vs Ghana on your Android phone or an iPhone easily.

FIFA, World Cup, world cup 2022,No TV? No Problem! Here's how to live stream all the FIFA World Cup 2022 matches. (File)

The FIFA World Cup 2022 continues with some stunning upsets as Japan beat Germany yesterday Today fans of Cristiano Ronaldo will get to him in action as Portugal takes on Ghana. Meanwhile, Brazil will take on Serbia tomorrow at 12.30 am. Users who want to catch the match live today when it kicks off at 9:30pm IST will be glad to know that there are a number of ways to stream the world cup matches, even if you are not subscribed to Sports 18 or Sports 18 HD which happen to be the official TV channels showing the tournament. Here’s how to livestream the match on your smartphone or tablet.

JioCinema

JioCinema is the official streaming partner for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. It has a dedicated app on both Android and iOS, also being available for most Android-based Smart TVs. JioCinema also comes with a number of handy features like Hype Mode that lets you check stats and trivia during live games without missing the action as well as multiple camera angles. JioCinema is also free to all users and not just Jio subscribers. However, users have not had the best experience when viewing matches on the app. Make sure your app is updated to the latest version when using.

Also Read |FIFA World Cup 2022: How to use ‘Hype Mode’ and ‘Multicam’ on JioCinema

My VI app, Vi Movies and TV

Vodafone Idea customers can use their companion Vi App or the Vi Movies and TV app to stream the World Cup matches. Customers will need to login with their Vi numbers and can then enjoy watching matches on a fast enough data or WiFi connection.

Also Read |FIFA World Cup 2022: Top apps to track matches, players and more

Tata Play

If you are a Tata Play (previously Tata Sky) subscriber, the Tata Play app is a free alternative to watching the channels you have already subscribed to on your DTH connection. This is ideal when you’re away from the TV, travelling, or facing a power cut. Users will need to install the Tata Play app and log in with their subscriber ID. They can then watch the match via Sports 18/ Sports 18 HD or MTV HD for Hindi commentary.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 02:25:38 pm
Next Story

Community Library Project: To laze with a book under winter sunshine, on sofas and durries

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close