FIFA World Cup 2022: How to livestream Argentina vs France finals on TV, Android and iOS mobile phones

With Morocco losing to France and Croatia losing to Argentina, the FIFA World Cup 2022 has reached the final stage. Today, Croatia will take on Morocco for the third place while France vs Argentina is scheduled for 8:30 PM tomorrow. Here’s how you can live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals on your mobile phone.

JioCinema

The best way to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 final live is to stream it on JioCinema, which also happens to be the official streaming partner for this year’s World Cup. You can either download the app on your Android or iOS device or watch it on most Smart TVs. You also get additional features like watching matches from multiple camera angles and Hype Mode.

VI app and VI Movies and TV

If you happen to be a Vodafone Idea subscriber, you can watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals for free on the VI Movies and TV app or the VI app. Just download any of these apps from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store, enter your phone number and the OTP that follows on the login page — and you are good to go.

Tata Play

If you have an active Tata Play subscription at home, you watch live stream the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals on your Android or iOS device. To do so, users can either download the Tata Play app or head over to Tata Play Web (watch.tataplay.com). Once done, just log in using your Tata Play credentials and you are good to go. Keep in mind that you will need to subscribe to Sports18 or Sports18 HD, which costs as little as Rs 14 per month.

Sports18 and Sports18 HD

Those interested in tuning in to the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals on big screens need to add Sports18 or Sports18 HD via their DTH operator. If you have a TV with a 16:9 aspect ratio and supports high-definition videos, consider watching the FIFA World Cup 2022 finals on Sports18 HD. Users can also watch the match in Hindi commentary on MTV HD.