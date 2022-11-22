FIFA World Cup 2022: How to use ‘Hype Mode’ and ‘Multicam’ on JioCinema

World Cup 2022: Football fans in India are already hooked on the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup since it kicked off on Sunday. While the opening ceremony and the inaugural match on the night of November 20 saw many India struggling with JioCinema issues that lead to choppy feeds, the issues are expected to go away after updating to the latest version of JioCinema, the official streaming service to watch the World Cup matches in India.

The new update, available on Android and iOS, but also on JioCinema Web, which can be accessed by laptops and desktops, also brings a new feature called Hype Mode. A boon for true football fans, Hype Mode brings alternate camera angles, stats and more right to your match without you needing to leave the action. Here’s all you need to know about it and how to use it.

What is JioCinema Hype Mode?

Hype Mode is a toggle that basically enables extra features on the JioCinema app on Android and iOS apps. Hype Mode enables trivia, and statistics as well as other information pertaining to the two teams right at your fingertips.

Features include allowing you to go back a few seconds to catch a crazy volley or a defence-cutting through-ball again quickly, filters, camera angles and more. Here’s how to use all Hype Mode features. Note that Hype Mode is available only during Live matches and will not be available for highlights or full-match replays.

How to turn on Hype Mode?

When streaming a live match on JioCinema, switch to full screen by turning your phone 90 degrees to the left or right. If you don’t have auto-rotate on, you can use the manual full-screen button on the top right.

When in full-screen mode, look for the ‘Hype Mode’ toggle on the top-left side. Tap on it and you should see the icon change colours. You will also see the new Hype Mode features pop up on the sides of the screen, while the match plays in the centre.

How to use Hype Mode?

The first time Hype Mode kicks in, you should also see a six-slide tutorial on how to use the feature. In case you miss it, there are four buttons on the left side of the screen.

The first of these will give you access to matching statistics including the score, ball possession, and the number of shots, corners, fouls and offside calls each side has picked. The stats also come with three additional tabs where you can see line-ups, the points table as well as the latest results for other matches.

The second button lets you switch between multiple available camera angles, while the third shows you the best available angles of key highlights of the match so far, ideal if you want to quickly catch a glimpse of a goal or save you missed in the first half of a game. The fourth button is a settings shortcut where you can configure things like the playback speed of the match.

There will also be a 10-second skip and rewind button combo like many OTT apps, that will let users go back and forward 10 seconds and rewatch key moments. A timeframe wheel on the right side of the screen will also let you do this with more precision.

Using the Multicam toggle

While Hype Mode is only available on phones, the Multicam toggle is available for the JioCinema Android TV app. You can use the Multicam toggle to switch between multiple available camera angles in any live match.

To use the Multicam toggle on Android TV, open any live match and use the directional buttons on your remote control to navigate to the dedicated multicam button. It is placed on the top-right, on the left of the ‘Settings’ and ‘Audio and Subtitles’ buttons. After clicking on the same, you will see multiple options like the end-to-end ‘Tactical’ view and the 360-degree cable camera. Choose the camera you want to use and select it to confirm.