FIFA World Cup 2022: The 2022 FIFA World Cup is here and as we head into the first week of the group stage of the tournament, many teams are now heading into their first games.

For fans in India, this is the best World Cup in years in terms of the timing of the matches, which now start at watchable hours and not the wee hours Indian football fans are used to. This means you can watch the Qatar World Cup with more friends and family than ever, especially if you have a lot of working or studying football buddies.

However, for all the friends that you cannot watch the match with in person, WhatsApp stickers allow you to make your football discussions throughout the tournament much more interactive. WhatsApp stickers are also easy to use and super-fun. Here’s how to use them.

Here’s how to download sticker packs for WhatsApp on Android. (Express Photo) Here’s how to download sticker packs for WhatsApp on Android. (Express Photo)

Downloading sticker packs

To use WhatsApp sticker packs, you will first have to find a sticker pack you like and install it on your phone. On the Google Play Store, you can find many such apps – just search for world cup stickers or football stickers.

When the sticker pack is installed, open it and you should see lists of the various sticker packs that the app comes with. You should see a ‘add’ icon (with a plus sign) next to the packs. Click on the icon next to the packs you want to install and the app should be able to do the rest.

Using the stickers on WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp and navigate to the personal chat or group chat where you want to use the stickers. You can then proceed by tapping on the emoji button (the smiley face button on the left of the text column).

Here’s how to send installed stickers. (Image Source: Play Store/ World Cup 2022 Stickers) Here’s how to send installed stickers. (Image Source: Play Store/ World Cup 2022 Stickers)

In the three tabs below, navigate to the stickers tab, which is the last one. Your newly added sticker packs should show up here. Tap on the corresponding stickers to send them.