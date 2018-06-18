FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: BEL vs PAN Dream11 predictions, fantasy football tips

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Belgium vs Panama Dream11 predictions: Here is how to earn money online with these fantasy football tips FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Belgium vs Panama Dream11 predictions: Here is how to earn money online with these fantasy football tips

Two teams that are going to face each other tonight are Belgium and Panama. So if you are someone who keeps participating in Dream11 fantasy football leagues, it’s time to be ready to choose your playing XI from both the teams and maximise your chances of earning money online – no matter what team you are rooting for.

BEL vs PAN Dream11 predictions

Here we have compiled a list of certain Dream11 fantasy football tips, predictions and statistics for today’s BEL vs PAN game so that you can create your XI team and win the multiplayer tournament. Our predicted XI for BEL vs PAN match from both the teams, Belgium and Panama are as follows:

Belgium Panama Thibaut Courtois (GK) Jaime Penedo (GK) Vincent Kompany Roman Torres (C) Toby Alderweireld Fidel Escobar Axel Witsel Michael Murillo Jan Vertonghen, Erick Davis Eden Hazard (C) Anibal Godoy Thomas Meunier Edgar Barcenas Dries Mertens Gabriel Gomez Yannick Carrasco Armando Cooper Kevin De Bruyne Jose Rodriguez Romelu Lukaku Blas Perez

BEL vs PAN must-have players

While Belgium vs Panama game is just a few hours away, our in-house experts feel you should keep an eye on the followings players from both the teams. Having said that, make sure to include these five players in your team. We have also mentioned below their position and points they carry. Do remember that you have to create an 11-member team within the limit of 100 points:

Player Name Country Position Points Eden Hazard Belgium Forward 10.5 Kevin De Bruyne Belgium Mid-fielder 10.5 Blas Perez Panama Forward 9.5 Fidel Escobar Panama Defender 8 Vincent Kompany Belgium Defender 8

Dream11 Football Fantasy rules

So if you have made up your mind, go to Dream11 app or website and select upcoming Belgium vs Panama match from the list. Click on the ‘Create Team’ button at the bottom left corner. Select one Goalkeeper, 3-5 Defenders, 3-5 Midfielders and 1-3 Forwards. Each player carries certain points.

Belgium and Panama are going to face each other for the first time. As for statistics, Belgium is in a really good form. Belgium has won 4 games out of their last 5 games. Panama, on the other hand, is in a decent form. Panama has managed to win only one game out of their last 5 games.

