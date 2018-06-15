FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: POR vs ESP Dream11 predictions, fantasy football tips

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Spain vs Portugal Dream11 predictions: Here is how you can earn money online with these fantasy football tips FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Spain vs Portugal Dream11 predictions: Here is how you can earn money online with these fantasy football tips

Tonight is perhaps the most exciting game of this week in the FIFA World Cup 2018. Yes, two big teams are going to face each other – Spain and Portugal! If you happen to be someone who regularly participates in Dream11 fantasy football leagues, tonight you can try your luck, knowledge about the game and maximise your chances of earning money online – no matter what team you are rooting for.

POR vs ESP Dream11 predictions

We have compiled a list of certain Dream11 fantasy football tips, predictions and statistics for today’s ESP vs POR game in order to help your created team win the multiplayer tournament. Our predicted XI from both the teams, Spain and Portugal are as follows:

Portugal Spain Rui Patricio (GK) David de Gea (GK) Cristiano Ronaldo Rodrigo Goncalo Guedes David Silva Bruno Fernandes Isco William Carvalho Andres Iniesta Joao Moutinho Sergio Busquets Bernardo Silva Thiago Alcantara Raphaël Guerreiro Álvaro Odriozola Bruno Alves Sergio Ramos Pepe Gerard Pique Cedric Jordi Alba

POR vs ESP Dream11 must-have players

Spain and Portugal have faced each other in 36 matches so far, out of which Spain has won maximum number of matches.

While Spain vs Portugal game is just a few hours away, our in-house experts feel you should keep an eye on the followings players from both the teams. Having said that, make sure to include these four players in your team. We have also mentioned below their position and points they carry. Do remember that you have to create a 11-member team within the limit of 100 points:

Player Name Country Position Points Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Forward 11 Isco Spain Mid-fielder 10 Bernardo Silva Portugal Mid-fielder 9.5 Sergio Ramos Spain Defender 9

Dream11 Football Fantasy rules

So if you have made up your mind, go to Dream11 app or website and select upcoming Spain vs Portugal match from the list. Click on the ‘Create Team’ button at the bottom left corner. Select one Goalkeeper, 3-5 Defenders, 3-5 Midfielders and 1-3 Forwards. Each player carries certain points.

Spain and Portugal have faced each other in 36 matches so far, out of which Spain has won maximum number of matches. Both the teams Portugal and Spain are currently in their average form with both the teams winning 2 games out of their last 5 games respectively.

