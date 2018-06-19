FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: COL vs JPN Dream11 predictions, fantasy football tips

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Colombia vs Japan Dream11 predictions: Here is how to earn money online with these Dream11 fantasy football tips FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Colombia vs Japan Dream11 predictions: Here is how to earn money online with these Dream11 fantasy football tips

In today’s COL vs JPN game of FIFA World Cup 2018, two football teams going to face each other are Colombia and Japan. For all Dream11 enthusiasts out there, it’s time to create your playing XI squad comprised of players from both the teams so that you can maximise your chances of earning money online, irrespective of what team you are rooting for. Here is everything you need to know about Colombia vs Japan Dream11 predictions, fantasy football tips and more:

Also Read: Livestream FIFA Football World Cup 2018 matches online using JioTV, Airtel TV and Sony Liv

COL vs JPN Dream11 predictions

Here we have compiled a list of certain Dream11 fantasy football tips, predictions and statistics for today’s COL vs JPN game, so that you can create your XI team and win the multiplayer tournament. Our predicted XI squad for COL vs JPN match from both the teams, Colombia and Japan are as follows:

Colombia Japan David Ospina(GK) Eiji Kawashima (GK) Radamel Falcao Shinji Okazaki Juan Cuadrado Shinji Kagawa James Rodríguez Keisuke Honda Mateus Uribe Genki Haraguchi Abel Aguilar Hotaru Yamaguchi Carlos Sánchez Makoto Hasebe Johan Mojica Yuto Nagatomo Yerry Mina Tomoaki Makino Dávinson Sánchez Maya Yoshida Santiago Arias Hiroki Sakai

COL vs JPN Dream11 must-have players

While Colombia vs Japan game is just a few hours away, our in-house experts feel you should keep an eye on the followings players from both the teams. Having said that, make sure to include these five players on your team. We have also mentioned below their position and points they carry. Do remember that you have to create an 11-member team within the limit of 100 points:

Player Name Country Position Points James Rodríguez Colombia Mid-fielder 11 Radamel Falcao Colombia Forward 10.5 Keisuke Honda Japan Mid-fielder 10 Shinji Okazaki Japan Forward 10 Dávinson Sánchez Colombia Defender 8

Dream11 Football Fantasy rules

So if you have made up your mind, go to Dream11 app or website and select upcoming Colombia vs Japan match from the list. Click on the ‘Create Team’ button at the bottom left corner. Select one Goalkeeper, 3-5 Defenders, 3-5 Midfielders and 1-3 Forwards. Each player carries certain points.

Colombia and Japan have faced each other during 3 games in the past, out of which Colombia won 2 games. As for statistics, Colombia is in decent good form. Colombia has managed to win 2 games out of their last 5 games. Japan, on the other hand, is in not so good form. Japan has managed to win only one game out of their last 5 games.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd