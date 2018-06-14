FIFA Football World Cup 2018 LIVE – Russia vs Saudi Arabia predicted XI: How to play Dream11 Fantasy Football and earn money

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Score, Russia vs Saudi Arabia Predicted Playing XI: How to Play Dream11 Fantasy football, watch score live, predictions and more. FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Score, Russia vs Saudi Arabia Predicted Playing XI: How to Play Dream11 Fantasy football, watch score live, predictions and more.

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live – Russia vs Saudi Arabia predicted XI: The craze about Football World Cup 2018 is at its peak. On top of that, what spices up the excitement of Football fans in India and across the world is Fantasy Football. Football fans get to try their luck, use their knowledge about the game and earn money online, courtesy of apps like Dream 11. If you want to know more about Dream11 or Fantasy Sports in general, read our previous story.

FIFA World Cup 2018 commences tonight at 8:30 PM IST with Russia facing Saudi Arabia in the opening game. Indianexpress.com has come up with a guide on how to play Fantasy Football leagues and maximise your chances of earning more money online. Tips mentioned below are supposed to help Fantasy league players predict playing XI from both the teams and create their own team accordingly.

Just to give our readers a brief idea behind the whole concept, Fantasy Leagues are part of virtual games where users make their own team consisting of real players and earn points/money depending on how their chosen players perform in real-world matches.

How to get started with Dream11, setup and complete account verification

First things first, go to dream11.com or download a mobile app from Google Play Store for Android or from Apple App Store for iOS. Find an option to Register at the top right corner your screen. Follow the on-screen instructions. Since Dream11 involves money-related transactions, you need to submit and verify your PAN card details. This is a one-time thing. Click here for more details.

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 – Russia vs Saudi Arabia predicted XI:

Predicted XI for FIFA Football World Cup 2018, Russia vs Saudi Arabia (June 14, 2018) for Dream11 Football Fantasy League are as follows:

Russia: Igor Akinfeev (C & GK) | Vladimir Granat | Yuri Zhirkov | Ilya Kutepov | Fedor Kudryashov | Aleksandr Samedov | Daler Kuzyayev | Aleksandr Golovin | Roman Zobnin | Aleksei Miranchuk | Fedor Smolov

Saudia Arabia: Yasser Al-Mosailem (GK) | Osama Hawsawi (C) | Mohammed Al-Burayk | Omar Hawsawi | Yasser Al-Shahrani | Taisir Al-Jassim | Abdullah Otayf | Fahad Al-Muwallad | Salem Al-Dawsari | Mohammed Al-Sahlawi | Yahya Al-Shehri

FIFA Football World Cup 2018, Russia vs Saudi Arabia must-have players:

While creating your own team on Dream11 Fantasy Football, make sure to have the following players on your side. Our in-house experts feel they will perform well tonight.

Player Name Country Position Points Mohammed Al-Sahlawi Saudi Arabia Forward 10 Aleksandr Golovin Russia Midfielder 9.5 Fahad Al-Muwallad Saudi Arabia Midfielder 9.5 Igor Akinfeev Russia Goalkeeper 8.5

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 – Russia vs Saudi Arabia predicted XI: How to create your own Dream11 team

Go to Dream11 app or website and select an upcoming football match RUS vs SAU from the list. Click on the ‘Create Team’ button at the bottom left corner. You need to select one Goalkeeper, 3-5 Defenders, 3-5 Midfielders and 1-3 Forwards. Each player carries certain points. You have to create your Playing XI within 100 points. Dream11 Football Fantasy rules are as follows:

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Score, Russia vs Saudi Arabia Predicted Playing XI: Go to Dream11 app or website and select an upcoming football match RUS vs SAU from the list. Click on the ‘Create Team’ button at the bottom left corner. FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Live Score, Russia vs Saudi Arabia Predicted Playing XI: Go to Dream11 app or website and select an upcoming football match RUS vs SAU from the list. Click on the ‘Create Team’ button at the bottom left corner.

