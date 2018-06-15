FIFA Football World Cup 2018 LIVE Fantasy League Tips: Egypt Vs Uruguay Predicted XI, Earn Money Online

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Fantasy League Tips for June 15th game between Egypt vs Uruguay include predicted XI, Dream11 rules and more (Source: Reuters) FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Fantasy League Tips for June 15th game between Egypt vs Uruguay include predicted XI, Dream11 rules and more (Source: Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Egypt Vs Uruguay Match commences today 5:30 PM IST. We take a look at some of the best Football FIFA Fantasy League tips for Dream11. Here is how to maximise your chances of earning more money online. Egypt Vs Uruguay predicted XI from both the teams need to be considered and added to your Fantasy League team accordingly.

Fantasy League teams consist of real players from Egypt Vs Uruguay match and earn money based on their performance in actual match:

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 – Egypt Vs Uruguay predicted XI

Predicted XI for FIFA Football World Cup 2018, Egypt Vs Uruguay (June 15, 2018) Tips for FIFA Football World Cup Fantasy League include following players:

Egypt Uruguay Essam El-Hadary (C & GK) Fernando Muslera (GK) Ahmed Fathy Guillermo Varela Ali Gabr Jose Maria Gimenez Ahmed Hegazi Diego Godin (C) Mohamed Abdel-Shafy Martin Caceres Mohamed Elneny Nahitan Nandez Tarek Hamed Matias Vecino Abdallah El Said Rodrigo Bentancur Mohamed Salah Federico Valverde Ramadan Sobhi Luis Suarez Amr Warda Edinson Cavani

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 LIVE: Egypt Vs Uruguay Football Fantasy Tips

Egypt Vs Uruguay Must-Have Players

While creating your own team for today’s Egypt Vs Uruguay match on Dream11 Fantasy Football, ensure having following players on your team. Our in-house experts feel they will perform well tonight.

Player Name Country Points Mo Salah Egypt 11 Luis Suarez Uruguay 11 Edinson Cavani Uruguay 10.5 Mohamed Elneny Egypt 8.5

FIFA Football World Cup 2018 – Egypt Vs Uruguay Predicted XI: Rules to create your own team

Go to Dream11 app or website and select an upcoming football match Egypt Vs Uruguay from the list. Click on the ‘Create Team’ button at the bottom left corner. You need to select one Goalkeeper, 3-5 Defenders, 3-5 Midfielders and 1-3 Forwards. Each player carries certain points. You have to create your Playing XI within 100 points.

Egypt and Uruguay have faced each others once in the past and Uruguay had won the game. That is why we feel you should pick some of the strong players from Uruguay. Additionally, Uruguay has been in the good form since they have won their last three games in a series. Egypt, on the other hand, haven’t been able to win a single game in their last 5 matches.

Dream11 Football Fantasy rules as follows:

