FIFA Football World Cup 2018 LIVE Fantasy League Tips: Egypt Vs Uruguay Predicted XI, Earn Money Online

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Egypt Vs Uruguay Match commences today 5:30 PM IST. We take a look at some of the best Football FIFA Fantasy League tips for Dream11. Here is how to maximise your chances of earning more money online. Egypt Vs Uruguay predicted XI from both the teams need to be considered and added to your Fantasy League team accordingly.
Fantasy League teams consist of real players from Egypt Vs Uruguay match and earn money based on their performance in actual match:
Also Read: How to get started with FIFA Football World Cup 2018 Fantasy League
FIFA Football World Cup 2018 – Egypt Vs Uruguay predicted XI
Predicted XI for FIFA Football World Cup 2018, Egypt Vs Uruguay (June 15, 2018) Tips for FIFA Football World Cup Fantasy League include following players:
|Egypt
|Uruguay
|Essam El-Hadary (C & GK)
|Fernando Muslera (GK)
|Ahmed Fathy
|Guillermo Varela
|Ali Gabr
|Jose Maria Gimenez
|Ahmed Hegazi
|Diego Godin (C)
|Mohamed Abdel-Shafy
|Martin Caceres
|Mohamed Elneny
|Nahitan Nandez
|Tarek Hamed
|Matias Vecino
|Abdallah El Said
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Federico Valverde
|Ramadan Sobhi
|Luis Suarez
|Amr Warda
|Edinson Cavani
FIFA Football World Cup 2018 LIVE: Egypt Vs Uruguay Football Fantasy Tips
Egypt Vs Uruguay Must-Have Players
While creating your own team for today’s Egypt Vs Uruguay match on Dream11 Fantasy Football, ensure having following players on your team. Our in-house experts feel they will perform well tonight.
|Player Name
|Country
|Points
|Mo Salah
|Egypt
|11
|Luis Suarez
|Uruguay
|11
|Edinson Cavani
|Uruguay
|10.5
|Mohamed Elneny
|Egypt
|8.5
FIFA Football World Cup 2018 – Egypt Vs Uruguay Predicted XI: Rules to create your own team
Go to Dream11 app or website and select an upcoming football match Egypt Vs Uruguay from the list. Click on the ‘Create Team’ button at the bottom left corner. You need to select one Goalkeeper, 3-5 Defenders, 3-5 Midfielders and 1-3 Forwards. Each player carries certain points. You have to create your Playing XI within 100 points.
Egypt and Uruguay have faced each others once in the past and Uruguay had won the game. That is why we feel you should pick some of the strong players from Uruguay. Additionally, Uruguay has been in the good form since they have won their last three games in a series. Egypt, on the other hand, haven’t been able to win a single game in their last 5 matches.
Dream11 Football Fantasy rules as follows:
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App