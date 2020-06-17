Father’s Day 2020: Five gifts under Rs 2,000 you can buy for your father

Five gifts to give your father on this Father’s Day. (Image: Pixabay/images4u) Five gifts to give your father on this Father’s Day. (Image: Pixabay/images4u)

Father’s Day is almost here. The day is celebrated in different parts of the world on different dates, but most of the countries celebrate it on the third Sunday of June to honour the fatherhood and the role every father plays in their children’s lives. This year, the Father’s Day will be celebrated on June 21.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, families usually giving fathers gifts or make their favourite food. If you are also planning to gift something to your father to commemorate the day, now is the good time to decide on the gift, so that the courier service has enough time to deliver it to you before June 21.

We are listing down some items under Rs 2,000 that you can gift your father:

Truly wireless earbuds: Redmi Earbuds S

Redi Earbuds S are priced under Rs 2,000. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia) Redi Earbuds S are priced under Rs 2,000. (Express Photo: Anuj Bhatia)

Truly wireless earbuds make up for a nice gifting option. Currently, there are a number of TWS earphones available in the market that are priced under Rs 2,000. One such product is the Redmi Earbuds S from Chinese manufacturer Xiaomi that is available for Rs 1,799. The device is stylish, has IPX4 sweat and splash-proof, and claims 12 hours of playback with charging case. It has a multi-functional button to control music and answer calls. It also works with the voice assistant.

Trimmer: Syska HT333K Trimmer for Men

Syska Trimmer (Image: Syska Trimmer (Image: Flipkart

Syska HT3333K Trimmer for Men (Black) is another gifting option that could become your father’s grooming companion. It is priced at Rs 1,799 and available at Flipkart. The trimmer claims 60 min of battery run time and comes with 2-years manufacturer warranty. The unit comes with multiple blade modules for different kinds of usage.

Fitness tracker: Realme Band

A fitness tracker is also a nice gift that you can give to your father on the upcoming Father’s Day. Priced at Rs 1,499, Realme Band offers a lot. It has a large colour display and features real-time heart rate monitor, sports tracker, sleep quality monitor, and more. It also notifies about incoming calls and SMS along with the functionality to turn on the app alerts.

Bluetooth speaker: Boat Stone Grenade

Boat Stone Grenade. (Image: Flipkart) Boat Stone Grenade. (Image: Flipkart)

The Boat Stone Grenade is a powerhouse. This Bluetooth speaker is small in size but delivers crisp audio with rich bass. The 5W output speaker from Boat is priced at Rs 1,449 at the moment. The Boat Stone Grenade claims to have 7 hours of battery life and takes 2 hours to charge. It is also IPX6 splash-proof and also features a memory card slot.

Coffee maker: Philips HD74331/20 Coffee Maker (Black)

Phillips Coffee Maker. (Image: Flipkart) Phillips Coffee Maker. (Image: Flipkart)

If your father likes coffee, the coffee maker from Phillips could be a nice gift option for Father’s Day. It is slightly above the Rs 2,000 price point but for Rs 2,170, the Phillips HD74331/20 Coffee Maker is a nice product that you can gift. The 700-watt machine comes with 2-years of warranty. It has a capacity of four cups and features a water-level indicator as well.

