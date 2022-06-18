scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

Father’s Day 2022: How to send Happy Father’s Day stickers on WhatsApp

Father's day 2022: Here's how to easily download, install and send loving Father's Day 2022 stickers on WhatsApp.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
June 18, 2022 9:00:34 am
happy fathers day, fathers day 2022, fathers day 2022 stickersHere's how you can easily send Happy Father's Day 2022 stickers on WhatsApp. (Image Source: Play Store/ All Festival Stickers GIFs)

Father’s Day 2022 is just around the corner and if you’re looking to wish your dad a Happy Father’s Day, you may want to express your love with more than just a plain text message.

Here’s how you can make your Father’s Day wish more special with by sending cheerful Father’s Day Stickers on WhatsApp in a few easy steps.

Step 1: Download Father’s Day sticker packs

To send stickers, you will first need to download and install corresponding sticker packs. You can do this by visiting the Google Play Store on any Android phone and searching for something like “fathers day stickers”.

You will see a number of apps pop up in the search results. Check the accompanying images for each of them and see which one looks more appealing to you. For the purpose of this demonstration, we chose an app called “All Festival Stickers GIFs”.

Best of Express Premium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
Rekha Sharma writes: The bulldozer in Prayagraj poses a challenge to the ...Premium
Rekha Sharma writes: The bulldozer in Prayagraj poses a challenge to the ...
Neerja Chowdhury writes | Presidential Poll: Choosing a president for our...Premium
Neerja Chowdhury writes | Presidential Poll: Choosing a president for our...
More Premium Stories >>
happy fathers day, fathers day 2022, fathers day 2022 stickers Here’s how to add a sticker pack from the app you just downloaded. (Express Photo)

Most apps will have multiple sticker packs in them. Find the ‘Add’ or ‘+’ button next to the sticker packs to install them and add the stickers in that pack to your WhatsApp.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

Step 2: Sending Father’s Day stickers on WhatsApp

Once the sticker packs from the app(s) you downloaded are installed, you can proceed to WhatsApp to send the stickers out to your loved ones.

happy fathers day, fathers day 2022, fathers day 2022 stickers Here’s how you can send a sticker from the sticker pack you just installed. (Express Photo)

To do this, simply open up a chatbox in WhatsApp and open up the keyboard. Switch to the stickers panel as shown in the image and choose the sticker pack you recently downloaded and installed. You can then simply tap on any sticker to send it out.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement