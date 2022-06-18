Father’s Day 2022: How to send Happy Father’s Day stickers on WhatsApp

Father’s Day 2022 is just around the corner and if you’re looking to wish your dad a Happy Father’s Day, you may want to express your love with more than just a plain text message.

Here’s how you can make your Father’s Day wish more special with by sending cheerful Father’s Day Stickers on WhatsApp in a few easy steps.

Step 1: Download Father’s Day sticker packs

To send stickers, you will first need to download and install corresponding sticker packs. You can do this by visiting the Google Play Store on any Android phone and searching for something like “fathers day stickers”.

You will see a number of apps pop up in the search results. Check the accompanying images for each of them and see which one looks more appealing to you. For the purpose of this demonstration, we chose an app called “All Festival Stickers GIFs”.

Here’s how to add a sticker pack from the app you just downloaded. (Express Photo) Here’s how to add a sticker pack from the app you just downloaded. (Express Photo)

Most apps will have multiple sticker packs in them. Find the ‘Add’ or ‘+’ button next to the sticker packs to install them and add the stickers in that pack to your WhatsApp.

Step 2: Sending Father’s Day stickers on WhatsApp

Once the sticker packs from the app(s) you downloaded are installed, you can proceed to WhatsApp to send the stickers out to your loved ones.

Here’s how you can send a sticker from the sticker pack you just installed. (Express Photo) Here’s how you can send a sticker from the sticker pack you just installed. (Express Photo)

To do this, simply open up a chatbox in WhatsApp and open up the keyboard. Switch to the stickers panel as shown in the image and choose the sticker pack you recently downloaded and installed. You can then simply tap on any sticker to send it out.