Father’s Day 2021 WhatsApp stickers: How to find and share the best stickers

Father’s Day will be celebrated tommorow and a lot of you might have planned something special for your dad. But, there are many who are not with their father and are connecting with them via apps such as WhatsApp and Facebook. A lot of you might record and send a special video to him or create Instagram AR effect to make your father feel special on this day. You can also send some Father’s Day stickers to wish to him.

Father’s Day 2021: How to find and share the best Gifs and stickers on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open Google Play Store and download the “All Festivals Stickers” app. We have tried a few apps and we liked this one as it offers attractive stickers. You can install any Stickers app if you find a better one.

Step 2: Tap on Festival Sticker and tap again on Happy Father’s Day sticker pack. If you click on the stickers, then you will be able to check all stickers that the pack contains.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘+’ icon, after deciding the sticker pack you want to use on WhatsApp. You will find this ‘+’ icon on the right side of any sticker pack.

Step 4: Tap on the ‘Add’ button and then you are done. That Sticker Pack will automatically be added to WhatsApp.

Step 5: Open WhatsApp and go to the Stickers section. You will witness the new Father’s Day stickers there.

WhatsApp adds a new sticker pack for Father’s Day

Besides, WhatsApp has also added a new sticker pack called “Papa mere Papa.” So, users can also download this sticker pack by heading to Stickers section in WhatsApp. You will find it in any chat by tapping on the emoji icon. After that, just click on the sticker icon and you will witness WhatsApp’s sticker gallery.

You will be able to see the new Father’s Day sticker pack when you tap on the ‘+’ icon. In order to add that particular sticker pack, you need to tap on the download button. The sticker pack will then be added to the Stickers section of WhatsApp.