Father’s Day is just around the corner and you might be looking for a perfect gift that can bring a smile on your dad’s face. Well, you should buy him a smart gadget as that will make his life easier and will be more useful. We have made a small list that you can check below if you are searching for the best gifting ideas.

Father’s Day 2021 gifting ideas: Best gadgets starting at Rs 1,000

Mi power bank at Rs 999

Power banks are one of the great options for gifting. If your dad hates to charge a phone, then this gift can bring a smile on his face. Users can buy Xiaomi’s 10,000mAh Mi Wireless Power Bank, which is listed on Mi.com for Rs 2,499. If your budget is slightly lower, then you can purchase the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank for Rs 999.

Mi Beard Trimmer 1C at Rs 999

If your dad needs a beard trimmer, then you can buy that. Xiaomi offers Mi Beard Trimmer 1C for Rs 999. It has stainless steel self-sharpening blades that offer 0.5mm precision. The rotary blades slide along the edge of the other blade, which sharpens the edge after every rotation. The trimmer can be charged in two hours and it will last for about 60 minutes on a single charge.

Mi Band 5 at Rs 2,499

Mi Band 5 is a good budget fitness smart band from Xiaomi, which is available for Rs 2,499 on Mi.com. It comes with an interactive coloured display and features a heart rate sensor. The smart band can also monitor your sleeping patterns. In addition, it can also keep a continuous record of breathing exercises. The Mi Band 5 also comes bundled with sports mode, yoga, indoor, cycling mode and other features.

Mi Bedside Lamp 2 Rs 2,499

You can also gift a bedside lamp to your dad if he likes to read books at night. You can buy Xiaomi’s Mi Bedside Lamp 2, which is currently selling for Rs 2,499 on Mi.com. It features a Mode button and brightness adjustment bar. The device is also IP20 rated and has approximately 25,000 hours of service life of LED with Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi connectivity features. The lamp supports digital assistants, so you can it control it using your voice.

iGear Super Fan at Rs 2,350

You can also gift a portable fan to your father. The iGear Super Fan comes with a folding design, which converts it into a tiny portable unit. You can adjust the height of the fan as per your need. It is listed on Amazon for Rs 2,350. The wireless fan has a 5,000mAh battery, which can easily lasts 10-12 hours.

OnePlus Buds Z/ Realme Buds Air 2 (Rs 3,000)

Buying a pair of wireless earphones for your dad could be a good idea. This will make it easy for him to pick calls without touching his phone and he will also be able to listen to his favourite songs. You can buy the OnePlus Buds Z, which is priced at Rs 2,999. It supports SBC and AAC Bluetooth codec support, and Dolby Atmos too.

Alternatively, you can also purchase Realme Buds Air 2 as it supports Active Noise Cancellation too. It will offer a good enough sound experience and a decent battery life. The Realme Buds will cost you Rs 3,299 on Flipkart.

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen at Rs 4,799

You can also consider buying Amazon’s 4th Gen Echo Dot speaker, which ships with a 1.6-inch audio driver. The device has a spherical design with a light ring and supports Bluetooth, dual-band Wi-Fi and a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with a mute button. It even features a tap-to-snooze feature. Users can ask Alexa to play songs or for any type of information using their voice.

Saregama Carvaan 2.0 at Rs 7,990

If your father loves old Hindi romantic songs or Hindi classics, then the Saregama Carvaan 2.0 is the best option. The speaker comes with a library of over 5,000 preloaded audio tracks, which are Indian music classics and devotional tracks aimed at the older audience. It offers support for Wi-Fi, so users access over 150 audio stations. The Saregama Carvaan 2.0 is priced at Rs 7,990. If you can’t afford this, then you can buy cheaper Saregama Carvaan speakers.

HomePod mini at Rs 9,900

If your dad loves listing to music, then HomePod mini can be your best bet. It is portable enough to carry anywhere and will offer impressive sound. One can use Apple’s virtual assistant Siri to play music or weather and other information. The HomePod mini is just 3.3-inch tall and can help your father with everyday tasks and control your smart home with just his voice. The speaker is priced at Rs 9,900.

Fitbit Versa 2 at Rs 13,499

The Fitbit Versa 2 can be one of the best gifts for your dad. It is a good fitness smartwatch and comes with enhanced PurePulse heart rate tracking as well as sleep monitoring features. The wearable sports a square watch face with rounded corners. You get an AMOLED touchscreen and built-in storage to store up to 300 songs.

The Fitbit Versa 2 has an optical heart rate monitor and Relative SpO2 sensor for estimating blood oxygen levels. The device even supports a 3-axis accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, Vibration motor and offers 15+ exercise modes. There are built-in microphones as well. It is water-resistant too with up to 50 meters. Connectivity options include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 LE, GPS and NFC. The Fitbit Versa 2 is currently available on Flipkart for Rs 13,499.

Air Mini at Rs 31,999

You can also consider buying Molekule’s Air Mini. As the name suggests, this is a portable air purifier, which your dad can keep in his room. It is designed for rooms up to 23 sq meters. The purifier has 5 different fan speeds that can be adjusted as required. The device uses a hybrid of Molekule’s Pre-Filter and PECO-Filter in a single filter.

Molekule says its air purifiers rely on its patented PECO technology that destroys pollutants at the molecular level instead of just collecting them like HEPA filters that are used in most traditional air purifiers. The Air Mini can be bought for Rs 31,999 via Amazon.in.

Apple Watch Series 6 at Rs 40,900

If you can afford the Apple Watch Series 6, then you can buy this fitness smartwatch. However, Apple watches only work with iPhone, so you can buy a Fitbit Versa 3 or a Garmin smartwatch if your dad has an Android phone. The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a starting price of Rs 40,900. It undoubtedly the best smartwatch that money can buy.

The wearable offers an OLED display and features blood oxygen and heart rate monitoring along with ECG. The device comes with a wide variety of workouts and supports connectivity options Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, along with GPS and LTE (optional).