Father’s Day 2019: Tech gifting guide from OnePlus 7 to Apple AirPods 2

Father’s Day is just around the corner and it is the perfect opportunity to introduce your father to the latest gadgets in the market. There are many gifting options you can choose from, such as fitness bands, home speakers, smartwatches, smartphones and more.

Here is a list of all of the best tech gifting options across different price segments ahead of Father’s Day on June 16.

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 7 is one of the best premium Android smartphones you can gift your father. It comes with the latest Snapdragon 855 processor, in-display fingerprint sensor and dual cameras at the back where the primary sensor is 48MP. Click here to read our review of the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 is available in two variants – 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage priced at Rs 32,999 and Rs 37,999, respectively.

Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a is another good mid-range option, especially for those fond of taking photographs. Google has retained the 12.2MP rear camera that we saw on the premium Pixel 3 series. In our review, we found out that the device was able to take good quality pictures in all conditions.

Pixel 3a is priced at Rs 39,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in India and is available exclusively on Flipkart. The device is available in the Black and White colour options in India.

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20 Pro should attract attention with its 3D glass design, hole punch display and four cameras at the back. The 20 Pro definitely looks like a good option in the price range given impressive specifications on paper. Honor 20 Pro is priced at Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Honor 20 Pro comes with quad rear camera setup, featuring a 48-megapixel main sensor with an aperture of f/1.4, along with a 16-megapixel super-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture for 4cm macro photography.

Carvaan Go

Saregama Carvaan Go is a great gift for parents who love old songs. Go is essentially a mobile version of the popular Saregama Carvaan, portable enough to be put in your pocket. So, there’s the convenience of listening to music on the go with all your favourite songs in one place. Go also lets you create a playlist as well. Read our review of the Carvaan Go here.

It is priced at Rs 3,990 in India and this speaker comes pre-loaded with 3,000 evergreen songs categorized into Artistes, Specials and pre-curated Playlists. It can also be connected to FM/AM and comes with a micro SD card slot for external storage upto 32 GB.

Apple AirPods 2

If AirPods is something your father fancies, then now is the perfect time. There are no wireless earphones that work so seamlessly with your Apple devices, offer great audio quality and can last a full day on battery. With AirPods 2, you also get the convenience of wireless charging and voice assistant. You can get to know more about the AirPods 2 here.

These come with the new Apple H1 chipset, designed and developed for headphones. The H1 chip allows faster connect times, up to 50 per cent more talk time compared to the original AirPods and even enables hands-free “Hey Siri” feature. Additionally, the chip allows faster switching between your iPhone and Apple Watch.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds is another great wireless earphones option and these work with any smartphone and are not limited to just Samsung. The Buds are very compact, fit well in your ears and should run for around a week recharging.

Samsung Galaxy Buds are powered by AKG and support Bluetooth 5.0. Bixby support is also built-in. Interestingly, they come in a wireless charging case that can be charged through a Qi charging mat or can also be wirelessly charged from the Galaxy S10. Here’s our review of the Samsung Galaxy Buds.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless are more expensive than AirPods or the Galaxy Buds, but then these are one of the best earphones for audiophiles, thanks to a great audio quality. The battery lasts about 12 hours so you can use this for an entire day. Here’s how we found their performance.

Amazon Echo Show

Amazon recently launched its Show smart speaker with a display in India. It looks like a small television, which can also be controlled by voice. The Echo Show can be either used for playing Amazon Prime videos or just listening to songs. The device will impress those fond of cooking, given it can be easily put on a kitchen counter to walk through recipes.

The new Echo Show has a large 10-inch HD touchscreen that makes it suitable for watching videos. In-line with other smart home devices, the Echo show has a modern design, thanks to its fabric design. Plus, there’s a 5MP camera in the top of the screen, which can be used for hands-free Echo-to-Echo video calls. It is priced at Rs 22,999. Click here to read our review.

Samsung Galaxy M40

Samsung Galaxy M40 is slightly expensive but comes with a display and design that should impress most users. Samsung has used its Infinity-O display, which was so far limited to the premium Galaxy S10 series. The phone has three cameras at the back that perform well and battery that lasts for a day on moderate usage. Click here to read our review of the Samsung Galaxy M40.

Samsung Galaxy M40 sports a 6.3-inch Infinity O display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with an Adreno 612 GPU. The device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 512GB via a microSD card. It runs Samsung’s One UI, which is based on Android Pie. All of this is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging.

It features a triple camera setup on the back, a combination of 32MP main camera with f/1.7 aperture, 5MP depth-sensing camera with f/2.2 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 123-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture. The front camera is 16MP.

Redmi Note 7 Pro

Redmi Note 7 Pro is a complete package for under Rs 15,000 with an impressive glass back design, smooth camera performance, and a big battery. Whether upgrading from older Redmi series phones such as Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 4, etc or looking to gift your dad a new phone, Redmi Note 7 Pro is a no-brainer in the budget segment. Click here to read our review of the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Redmi Note 7 Pro sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor paired with 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 6GB RAM/128GB storage. The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own MIUI 10 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4 technology.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP sensor for taking selfies.

Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro is another great option in the affordable segment. It has stylish design, great performance, a good camera, and a big battery with fast charging support. Click here to read our review of the Realme 3 Pro.

Realme launched its latest flagship, Realme 3 Pro in India last month. It sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with an Adreno 616 GPU. The device comes with 4GB/6GB of RAM paired with 64GB/128GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own ColorOS 6 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,045mAh battery with support for 20W VOOC 3.0 flash charge technology.

The device comes with a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 25MP sensor for taking selfies.

iPad Mini

For those who have tablet as a gifting option on their mind, can go for the Apple iPad Mini. The mini tablet is affordable and better than any Android tablet on the market. Plus there is Apple Pencil support and the new A12 Bionic chipset, which makes the iPad Mini worth considering. Read our review of the iPad Mini here.

It comes with a 7.9-inch Retina Display with True Tone. The device is powered by an Apple A12 Bionic chipset and comes with support for Apple Pencil (1st generation). Unlike the new iPad’s it comes with a Touch ID home button and a headphone jack. The device comes with 64GB/256GB storage. It features an 8MP back camera and a 7MP front camera.

Apple Watch Series 4

If your father loves wearing watches then why not upgrade to a high tech one? The Apple Watch Series 4 is currently one of the best smartwatches you can purchase for any iPhone user. It sync’s perfectly with all Apple devices and also has many health features inbuilt.

So if your dad already has an Apple iPhone and likes to stay physically fit, you can gift him a new Apple Watch Series 4. Trust us he will thank you for the gesture and wear it always. To know more about the product you can click here.

Fitbit Versa

If your dad is a fitness freak, getting him a Fitbit Versa isn’t a good idea. As the nagging will increase. However, he will definitely love his new fitness buddy. Fitbit is a company that focuses a lot on fitness as evident by the name. Its products are quite durable, accurate and built to last. Here you can find out what are our views on the Fitbit Versa.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10

Lastly, if your dad loves photography, the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 will be the perfect gift for him. It is not because the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10 clicks perfect photos. Instead, it may jog his memory of clicking photos that are instantly printed out. And if he doesn’t want to print the photos he can simply view them in the digitizer on the back. This will also remind him of the days you were a kid and how he used to take your images just to keep them as a memory. Here’s our review of the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ10.