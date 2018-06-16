Father’s Day 2018: From OnePlus 6 to Fitbit Charge HR 2, 8 perfect tech gifts for your dad

Fathers Day 2018: From OnePlus 6 to Google Home, Tagg Sport+ and Apple iPad 9.7-inch, let us take a look at the top tech gifting ideas for Father’s Day. (Image: Getty Images) Fathers Day 2018: From OnePlus 6 to Google Home, Tagg Sport+ and Apple iPad 9.7-inch, let us take a look at the top tech gifting ideas for Father’s Day. (Image: Getty Images)

Father’s Day 2018 is almost here, but it is never too late to pick a gift for your dad. A perfect opportunity to introduce your father to the latest gadgets, one can pick from options like fitness bands with heart rate monitor to home speakers, and more. Of course, smartphones remain one of the most convenient gifting options, even for those on a not-so-high budget. Those feeling more generous can pick up the Dyson V8+ Absolute, a cordless vacuum cleaner that makes cleaning a lot less cumbersome. Then there’s the new 9.7-inch iPad which will not just keep dads occupied, but also children in the family busy. From smartphones to home speakers, earphones and tablets, let us take a look at the top tech gifting ideas for Father’s Day:

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 is priced starting at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. OnePlus 6 is priced starting at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option.

OnePlus 6 is a premium mid-range option that comes with dual cameras, 19:9 aspect ratio display and Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone sports a glass back design so a back cover is recommended. The performance is top-notch and the camera is one of the best on Android smartphones in the price-range. OnePlus 6 is a no nonsense device, which a lot of dads will appreciate. It is also a phone very easy on the hands thanks to its softer edges. OnePlus 6 is priced starting at Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 39,999. Colour options include, Midnight Black, Mirror Black and Silk White. Is your dad an Avengers fan? Well… never mind! Read our review of OnePlus 6 here.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch

Apple iPad 9.7-inch has been optimised for the Pencil so that people can annotate notes and jot down references. Apple iPad 9.7-inch has been optimised for the Pencil so that people can annotate notes and jot down references.

Apple iPad 9.7-inch is loaded with learning apps and games, but is suited for children of all ages, including the young-at-heart or tech-savvy dads. The battery lasts over 10 hours with regular use on LTE, which is great. Apple iPad 9.7-inch has been optimised for the Pencil so that people can annotate notes and jot down references, which makes the device ideal for seminars and conferences rather than lugging ones laptops around. Priced at Rs 38,600 in India, the tablet can be a good gifting option for all of the above and a good dose of personal entertainment too. Expect complaints from your mom about ignorance and lack of time, if you gift this to your dad. Read or review of Apple iPad 9.7-inch here.

Dyson V8 Absolute+

The Dyson V8 is compact, so one will not need to invest in another device for car. The Dyson V8 is compact, so one will not need to invest in another device for car.

Dyson V8 Absolute+ is more like a saviour for dads who dread cleaning. Plus the luxury product looks like something out of a Star Wars movies than a prop from Ghostbusters, which they can show-off. It is cordless and sports a unique design that helps vacuum clean without bending one’s back thanks to bendable extensions. The highlight is its practical gun-like design that makes it easy to use. One can simply lift up the device and point it to where it needs cleaning. The Dyson V8 is compact, so one will not need to invest in another device for car. Also, with the many attachments, users can remove dust from carpets, sofas and under them. In India, the vacuum cleaner comes with a price tag of Rs 39,990. Read our review of Dyson V8 Absolute+ here.

Father’s day gifts under Rs 15,000

Fitbit Charge HR 2

Fitbit Charge 2 HR has a functional design and the straps can be easily replaced. Fitbit Charge 2 HR has a functional design and the straps can be easily replaced.

Fitbit Charge 2 HR is recommended for fitness freaks or essentially those who are already active. With a price-tag of Rs 14,999, the Charge HR 2 surely does not come cheap, but is also among the best fitness bands in the market. The band has a functional design and the straps can be easily replaced. Another great feature is the real-time heart-rate tracking that gives people a good idea about stress levels. There’s a breathing coach that helps relax and de-stress after say a long day of work. Read our review of Fitbit Charge HR 2 here.

Google Home/Amazon Echo Spot

The new breed of Artificial Intelligence-powered home speakers can do a lot of stuff around one’s home. The speakers essentially put an array of information at one’s fingertips. The voice-activated devices can be asked to play music, read news or recipes etc. For instance, cricket scores can simply be asked for, or the weather outside or estimated time to reach a destination. Forgetful ones can set reminders, alarms and a more useful feature is to create shopping list and keep adding stuff as one remembers. Those who have smart lights at home can control the same with their voice. Google Home and Amazon Echo Spot are both compact devices, priced at Rs 9,999 and Rs 12,999 respectively. Read our review of Google Home here. Read our review of Amazon Echo Spot here.

Father’s Day gifts under Rs 10,000

Saregama Carvaan

Saregama Carvaan also stores ‘Geetmala ki chhaon mein’, a journey of Bollywood songs from 1952 to 2000. Saregama Carvaan also stores ‘Geetmala ki chhaon mein’, a journey of Bollywood songs from 1952 to 2000.

Saregama Carvaan cashes in on nostalgia, which is why this is a device we would recommend for all moms and dads. The music player priced at Rs 5,990 comes packed with close to 5,000 old Hindi movie songs from legendary artists like Lata Mangeshkar to Mohammed Rafi and Kishore Kumar. Carvaan is like a radio, only one does not need to go online to listen to songs. One can choose songs based on mood or even categories like spiritual, Sufi, Film Instrumental or Hindustani Classical. The Saregama Carvaan also stores ‘Geetmala ki chhaon mein’, a journey of Bollywood songs from 1952 to 2000, complete in 50 volumes, narrated by Ameen Sayani, a feature something a lot of dads may enjoy. Price is Rs 5,999. Read our review of Saregama Carvaan here.

Tagg Sport+

Tagg Sport+ sports a neckband so thin, it is almost like a neck chain. Tagg Sport+ sports a neckband so thin, it is almost like a neck chain.

Tagg Sport+ is recommended for the convenience and good audio that it offers at Rs 3,499. It sports a neckband so thin, it is almost like a neck chain. The Bluetooth earphone easily connects to a smart device and the battery lasts a full week with hour-long morning walks. The audio output is also good, both across frequency ranges and volumes. read our review of Tagg Sport+ here.

Xiaomi 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i

The last gadget on our list is for dads who are always out of power on their smart devices. The 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i is portable, offers dual USB ports for charging two devices simultaneously and weighs 358 grams, so that it can be easily carried around. The device is priced at Rs 1,500 and can be bought from Xiaomi India’s official site. It also includes support for Quick Charge 3.0 when charging via a single port. This is a perfectly useful gift if you are on a tight budget.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd