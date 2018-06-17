Fathers Day 2018: From Tetris to Pac-Man, five old-school games for your dad’s smartphone

Father’s Day 2018: From Tetris to Pac-Man, we’ve gathered a list of fun retro games your dad will love playing on a lazy Sunday. Father’s Day 2018: From Tetris to Pac-Man, we’ve gathered a list of fun retro games your dad will love playing on a lazy Sunday.

Father play an important role in everyone’s life. Often, most of us fall short when it comes to expressing gratitude or just saying that you love him. But that should not prevent you from introducing some fun into your dad’s life with some classic games on his phone. Here is a list of some great, classic games you can download on his mobile phone which we are sure will refresh his mood.

Tetris

Tetris has been a global bestseller since 1984, and there’s a reason why it is so popular. The classic game is available for free on both Android and iOS. The premise of Tetris is simple and straightforward.

Your goal is to fit the geometric blocks (or tetrominoes) to fill horizontal rows. When a row is “complete” it is removed from the board. The game ends when the board fills up and net you points.

Pac-Man

Pac-Man is one of the most iconic arcade games of all time. In this free-to-play title, you can eat as many fruits as you want, while avoiding the ghosts including Clyde, Blinky, Inky, and Pinky.

If a player succeeds, he’ll move on to the next level. Namco’s Pac-Man is genuinely addictive and yes, it is free on Android and iOS platforms.

Scrabble

Scrabble is as classic as it gets and chances are you have played this with your dad as a kid. Millions of people play this game on a daily basis. The idea is pretty simple, you need to find as many words as you can on the grid of mixed up letters before the timer runs out.

Electronic Arts offers a free Scrabble game for Android, iPhones, and iPad. You can download the game by visiting Google Play Store and Apple App store.

Doom Classic

‘Doom Classic’ is an official port of the most acclaimed first-person shooter ever created. Not much has been changed, except that the addition of a new Thy Flesh Consumed episode. All four episodes span 36 levels that look and feel exactly like the original game, with some visual upgrades.

Plus, of course, the game features customizable control schemes and multiplayer support. Doom fans will absolutely love this classic title on the iPhone and iPad.

Pong

Developed by Atari in 1972, Pong is seen as the most influential games ever created and the first one to gain massive popularity. The two-dimensional simulation of table tennis, it consists of two paddles which moved up and down to pass a moving spot between each player. Pong is simple yet addictive game. Pong can be played on iPhone and iPad.

