FASTag mandatory from today: Here’s what happens if you still do not have it

FASTags mandatory from January 15: Everything to know from activation to recharge. FASTags mandatory from January 15: Everything to know from activation to recharge.

The last date to comply with the new FASTag rule has matured and started today, on January 15, if you still do not have a FASTag for your car, you will be penalised. This deadline has been extended twice already– the first deadline was December 15, 2019, which was extended to December 31, 2019, and then finally to January 15, 2020.

Penalty for not complying with FASTag rule

Users without a FASTag will have to pay double the fees at toll plazas across national highways in the country. But what if the FASTag on your car is not working? The government says that vehicles are allowed to travel toll-free if FASTag machines installed at toll plaza lanes fail to scan it.

“Provided also that if a vehicle user with a valid, functional FASTag or any such device with sufficient balance in the linked account crossing a fee plaza installed with Electronic Toll Collection infrastructure, is not able to pay user fee through FASTag or any such device owing to malfunctioning of Electronic Toll Collection infrastructure, the vehicle user shall be permitted to pass the fee plaza without payment of any user fee. An appropriate zero transaction receipt shall be issued mandatorily for all such transactions,” the notification for National Highway Fee Determination of Rates and Collection Amendment Rule 2018 reads.

To active FASTag, users will need to install the ‘My FASTag’ app on their smartphone. To active FASTag, users will need to install the ‘My FASTag’ app on their smartphone.

What is FASTag and you can get one

The FASTag is a small reusable tag that needs to be affixed to a vehicle’s windshield and works on RFID technology to allows instant cashless payments either from your bank account directly or from your FASTag linked wallet. To buy a FASTag, you can either go to your bank branch or order one online.

FASTag can be purchased, activated, recharged online via Paytm: Here’s how

The bank FASTag will be linked to your bank account and all you need to do is activate it and keep enough balance in your respective account. You can also buy FASTag at Point-of-Sales set up by the banks and the NHAI at Road Transport Authority offices, transport buds, and select petrol pumps. The FASTags purchased online from Amazon, Paytm, and Airtel Thanks app can be activated using your vehicle’s details and you can set up a payment mode of your choice. If you own a commercial vehicle, you can buy the FASTag from Paytm by dialling at 1800-102-6480.

FASTag cost

To buy the FASTag, a one-time tag joining fee of Rs 100 is applicable along with a security deposit of Rs 250. Also, you will be required to keep the minimum balance in your linked bank account or digital wallet. Since the toll fee differs for different vehicles, the minimum amount also differs for each vehicle type. The threshold amount ranges from Rs 150 to Rs 650.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd