FASTag mandatory from Jan 15: Here’s how to buy, activate, and recharge

The FAStag will be mandatory for all vehicles passing through the toll plaza from January 15, 2020, after the government decided to extend the previous deadline of December 15, 2019. Back in September last year, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that the FASTag will become mandatory from December 1, however, it has been extended twice already owing to the shortage of tags in the market. If you are still confused over what is FASTag and how you can get one, we are here to help.

What is FASTag

The FASTag is a small reusable tag that needs to be affixed to your vehicle’s windshield. It works on RFID technology and allows instant cashless payments either from your bank account directly or from your FASTag linked wallet. Once your vehicle crosses a toll gate, you will get an SMS with details of deduction.

How you can buy FASTag

You can physically go to your bank branch to buy the FASTag, which will be linked to your bank account. All you need to do is activate your FASTag account and keep enough balance in your bank account. You can also buy FASTag at Point-of-Sales set up by the banks and the NHAI at Road Transport Authority offices, transport buds, and select petrol pumps. You can also buy FASTag online via Amazon, Paytm, and Airtel Thanks app and activate using your vehicle’s details and set up a payment mode. If you own a commercial vehicle, you can buy the FASTag from Paytm by dialling at 1800-102-6480.

FASTag cost

To buy the FASTag, a one-time tag joining fee of Rs 100 is applicable along with a security deposit of Rs 250. Also, you will be required to keep the minimum balance in your linked bank account or digital wallet. Since the toll fee differs for different vehicles, the minimum amount also differs for each vehicle type. The threshold amount along with vehicle class is as follows:

*Class 4- Car/ Jeep/ Van: Rs. 150

*Class 5- Light Commercial Vehicle– 2 axle: Rs. 200

*Class 6- Bus, Truck– 3 axle: Rs. 350

*Class 7- Bus– 2 axle/ Minibus, Truck– 2 axle: Rs. 250

*Class 12- Tractor/ Tractor with trailer, Truck 4, 5 & 6 axle: Rs. 450

*Class 15- Truck 7– axle and above: Rs. 550

*Class 16- Earth Moving/ Heavy Construction Machinery: Rs. 650

How to activate and recharge your FASTag

If you are buying the FASTag from a bank branch or POS set up by a bank, your FASTag will be linked to your respective bank account and you will only need to enter your vehicle details to activate the tag. For this you will need to install the My FASTag app on your smartphone.

However, if you have a bank neutral FASTag, you will have the freedom to use a digital wallet instead of your bank account, after you enter your vehicle details. For example, you can link your FASTag account with your Paytm Wallet so every time your vehicle crosses the toll plaza, the amount will be deducted from your Paytm Wallet.

