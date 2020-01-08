FASTag is available online: How to purchase, activate, and recharge using Paytm

FASTag is mandatory from January 15. (Long queue for cash counter line and no rush at Fastag lane. Express photo by Jaipal Singh) FASTag is mandatory from January 15. (Long queue for cash counter line and no rush at Fastag lane. Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

As per the latest announcement by the government of India, the FASTag will become mandatory for vehicles starting January 15, 2020, which is a small re-usable tag that needs to be fixed on a vehicle’s windshield for automatic toll collection. There are multiple ways to buy the FASTag for your vehicle including getting it from one of the listed banks, POS points, and via online mode like Paytm.

Using Paytm, users can not only purchase the FASTag for their personal or commercial vehicles but also link their Paytm Wallet to the tag to make payments at the toll plaza. Here’s how you can buy, activate, and recharge FASTag using Paytm.

Purchasing FASTag via Paytm

Buying FASTag online is rather convenient in comparison to heading over a physical POS point to buy one. You can head over to Paytm where the “Buy FASTag” option is available at the top header of the website as well as on the app. If you cannot find it, you can search FASTag and then click on the Buy Now button. It will take you to the Paytm Mall website where you can make your purchase like an ordinary online purchase after putting in your vehicle registration number.

FASTag for commercial vehicles, corporates

Corporate companies are required to provide additional proofs like GST Certificate, cancelled cheque, and PAN Card. To buy FASTag for commercial vehicles, users can contact Paytm at 1800-102-6480.

FASTag price

The FASTag costs Rs 100 but users also need to deposit a Rs 250 refundable security deposit. At Paytm, you will have to pay a total sum of Rs 500 to get the FASTag, which includes the Rs 100 Tag price, Rs 250 security deposit, and Rs 150 balance that will be available in your FASTag account.

Activating the FASTag

If you are buying the FASTag from Paytm, you do not need to put in your vehicle details again. The Paytm Wallet is supposed to be linked to the FASTag number as well but you can check for the same. Once the Paytm Wallet is linked to your FASTag account, the toll amount will be deducted from the wallet every time you zip past the toll gate.

How to recharge the Paytm FASTag

Since your Paytm Wallet is linked to your FASTag account, you only need to keep the minimum account balance in the wallet, which is the toll amount for your vehicle type. For a car, jeep, or van, the toll fee is Rs 150 and it goes up to Rs 650 for category 16 vehicles that include heavy construction machinery. You can add money into your Paytm Wallet using a Credit/Debit Card or UPI.

