Facebook Workplace Chat desktop app launched: We put it to test

Facebook has quietly launched a new Workplace Chat desktop app for both Mac and Windows, as spotted by TechCrunch. They are currently limited to Facebook’s collaboration software that counters cloud-based chatting program such as Slack and other business apps. While Facebook is making effort towards developing app for smartphones with this move it will now help employees in a company to communicate conveniently.

The notable inclusion on the Facebook desktop chat app is screen sharing whereby users can not only share full-screen but can also select just a portion of a specific app

We tried testing out the desktop app following the link provided by TechCrunch in their report

Step 1– Click on the link https://www.facebook.com/help/work/1416599131757684?helpref=faq_content and save the binary file

Step 2– Once the file is saved, search for the folder where it is saved and then install it.

Surprisingly, the six-digit code sent in the 'Spam' folder

Step 3– The app will then ask for a business email id, following a six-digit code below the mail id box

Step 4– Type your email id to get the six-digit code, you will receive the same on your respective email id that you have typed in

Step 5– Put the six-digit code and confirm it, the site will then lead to invite your co-workers, type their email ID and press ‘Continue’.

Interestingly, while searching for the code in our email, we found the code to be under the ‘Spam’ folder instead of on the ‘Inbox’.

It provides a dashboard that collects user’s conversations and offers text search, including sharing options for photos, videos, voice clips, emoji and GIFs. Users can also add desktop notifications in case to avoid missing messages from co-workers.

The navigation bar will re-direct you to third-party notices, go to Workplace, and can even hide workplace chat. You can also invite coworkers, create a new group and check the activity log.