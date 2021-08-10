Facebook updates its data transfer tool: All you need to know

Facebook will also now offer better transparency around the status of each transfer, including making it easier to retry certain transfers. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

Facebook has updated its Transfer Your Information (TYI) feature to make data portability a better tool for users. The company says that the new update will offer users more choice and control over their data.

Users will now be able to see what destinations and what data types are supported. Facebook will also now offer better transparency around the status of each transfer, including making it easier to retry certain transfers.

The social media giant has also added the ability to simultaneously start multiple data transfers for one destination. There are filters that will allow people to more precisely select the data they want to transfer.

Facebook has also added two new destinations for information associated with your Facebook account – Photobucket and Google Calendar. So, users will now be able to export events data to their calendar.

“We’re also working with developers to expand the selection of data types and destinations we support. However, to ensure user data is safe both while it is being transferred and after, we’re continuing to call for government regulation to make clearer rules about who is responsible for protecting that data as it is transferred to different services,” Facebook said in a blog post.

“In the meantime, we’ll keep contributing to the open-source Data Transfer Project, supporting innovation in data portability across the industry and pushing the technology forward,” the company added.