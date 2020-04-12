Facebook tips and tricks: Enable these options to use Facebook efficiently

Here are some tips to use Facebook efficiently (Image: Bloomberg) Here are some tips to use Facebook efficiently (Image: Bloomberg)

Facebook is one of the most used social media networks in the world with a few million users from India. The company CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said that the coronavirus pandemic has spiked the usage of Messenger by 50 per cent in the last month, especially voice and video calls. Zuckerberg said that the employees are working day in and out to handle the surge in demand.

Facebook is packed with features but there are some of them that most users don’t know about. Enabling these features or turning on these Settings will help users have a better experience on Facebook. Given a lot of people are using the platform to communicate with their loved ones during this pandemic here are some tips to use the platform efficiently.

Find out if someone accessed your account

Do you have a doubt that someone is accessing your Facebook account without permission? To find out you can head to the Settings option and click on Activity Log option. In case you sense of suspicious activities just change your password. You must also log out from all devices you have logged in before.

Disable autoplay

During the COVID-19 lockdown while everyone is at home the internet speed has slowed as usage increased. Reduced internet speed means an increase in photos and videos loading time on Facebook. In such a situation disable the autoplay option by heading over to the Settings menu. This will disable the autoplay option and videos will not play automatically and you can manually click on the video you want to watch.

Enable Quiet Mode

With people staying at home the smartphone usage has gone up drastically. To help users reduce the phone screen time Facebook recently launched Quiet Mode. This feature is currently available on iOS and will roll out for Android users soon. With this feature Facebook wants users to spend more time with family and people around them and less on the app.

Facebook Quiet Mode introduced. Facebook Quiet Mode introduced.

To setup the mode head over to the Setting menu. The feature allows users to set a timer during which they will not be disturbed by any notifications. In fact while the mode is on users will not able to open the app. How to use Facebook’s quiet mode feature

Logout from other devices

We do log in to the Facebook account using office PC/desktop but often forget to log out. This is important from preventing your account from hackers. In case you forgot to logout from a device you previously logged in there’s a way to still lout out by sitting at home. Head over to the Manage Active Devices option on the Settings menu. Log out from all the listed devices.

Download all Facebook data

Facebook recently started providing users with the option to know the data the platform is collecting. Users can download the data Facebook has of them. To download the collected data users can head to the Settings panel and click on the “download a copy of your Facebook data” option. Users will then need to tap on ‘start my archive” option. After the archiving is complete the download will start automatically and will be saved in your device.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd