FaceApp, Snapchat, Prisma, FaceTune2, and more: Best apps to edit your selfies

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you must have heard of FaceApp, which lets users turn into ‘older self’. Though the ‘old’ filter got viral with celebrities across the world putting out pictures of their older self on social media platforms, there are many other filters as well that the app offers. Some can make you look younger, while another will put a smile on your face.

When it comes to photo editing, there are plenty of options that will give you dog ears like Snapchat or dramatic artistic-style editing like Prisma. FaceTune2 is another app that helps with face retouching, removing blemishes or even making teeth whiter for that perfect smile. From FaceApp to Prisma and Snapchat, we take a look at the best photo editing apps:

FaceApp

FaceApp can do more than just image correction like take advantage of Artificial Intelligence to show your older or younger self, swap genders, etc. You can also style your photo by trying out certain hairstyle options, change hair colour, add a smile or mustache, try on glasses, and more. The app has a Pro version as well at $19.99 annual subscription.

FaceApp is almost two years old, launched in 2017 by a Russian start-up, but recently went viral, thanks to its old filter. It raised some privacy concerns as well like user data being transferred to Russia and the app having access to the entire phone gallery of users, but these were denied by the FaceApp founder Yaroslav Goncharov.

However, other concerns such as the app having ‘perpetual’ ‘irrevocable’ royalty-free and worldwide license to use the content for those who agree to its terms and services as well as editing been done on cloud rather than local servers is worrying.

Snapchat

Snapchat with its interesting masks and filters is quite popular among teens. The social media app updates its filters almost regularly but the most common ones are dog ears and cat ears. Snapchat has some India-centric masks as well that mostly mean adding heavy traditional jewelry. The advantage is that masks are updated quite often, so say if the IPL is coming up or there’s a new movie, it is likely that Snapchat will have a new filter ready, which makes it sharing on social media more fun and relevant.

Snapchat is a free app of Android and iOS, known for its ephemeral Stories that disappear after 24 hours. There are several other features as well like Snap Games and a Discover tab, which lets you explore content from friends and publications. But masks and filters are arguably the most liked features.

Prisma

Prisma enjoyed its own share of fame when it went viral in 2016. The artistic filters said to turn photos into the works of Picasso, Munch, or Salvador Dali were a huge hit. The app relies on neural networks and artificial intelligence to edit photos. It is also quite simple to use and has an interface similar to Instagram, where you can just upload a photo and choose from filters from the horizontal strip below.

Those who like dramatic yet subtle editing, Prisma is the app for you. Photos of especially rainy days, water droplets come out really well with the Prisma filter applied. One can also explore with different scenes and choose from close to 300 filters on the free app. Prisma is available for Android and iOS.

Facetune2

FaceTune 2 is again a retouching app for users who want to enhance their face by whitening teeth, remove red eye or just remove blemishes, pimples or oil from the face. Several professional tools are available as well to make facial features like nose thinner or wider or for an airbrush effect. In addition, it offers light effects in different colours as well as allows for painting on skin or hair using makeup brushes, which is a part of the app’s artistic tools.

With over 10 million downloads and a 3.9 rating on Google Play Store, the app is available to download for free. On the App Store, it has a 4.6 rating. Another useful feature is its magic camera that enhances photos in real-time and offers live filters, which means quicker social media-ready photos.

Pixtr

Pixtr, though only available on iOS is a great handy app for making photos look flawless. It automatically recognises red eye, blemishes, etc in photos to correct them in one tap. Then, the before and after photo can be compared to see the difference. Of course, face adjustments can be done manually as well. It can detect faces in a group as well to make them ‘perfect’.