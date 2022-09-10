scorecardresearch
ExpressBasics: How to track product price history during Amazon sales

If you’re wondering if sale prices are actually at their ‘lowest yet’, you’re not alone. Here’s how you can track the history of a product’s pricing to evaluate a deal. 

amazon, amazon keepa, keepa extension, amazon sale,Here's how to check pricing history for every Amazon product. (Image Source: Pixabay)

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale is set to happen later this month and a number of people may be gearing up to purchase clothing, accessories, gadgets, appliances and other products during the sale. However, sale pricing can be really tricky these days, as a number of products are sometimes displayed with fake deals.

These often include a crossed-out high pricing followed by a lower current pricing that coaxes users into buying stuff in a sense of urgency. For instance, you may see particular phone priced at Rs 30,000 while the non-sale price of Rs 45,000 is scratched off, making you believe you’ll save Rs 15,000 if you buy the phone immediately.

But what if you could actually track the history of products and their prices on Amazon? If you’re willing to open Amazon India on your laptop/desktop using the Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox browser, you can do just that. This is with the help of a neat extension called Keepa.

What’s Keepa and how to install it?

Keepa is a browser extension that you can install on Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox. The extension will show a small window at the bottom of every product on the Amazon website. Users will be able to check how high or low the price of any product has gone in in the past.

To install Keepa on Chrome, simply visit the Chrome Web Store and search for the Keepa extension. Install it and you’re good to go. You can also get the extension for Firefox on the Mozilla Add-Ons page.  The extension should pop up right away on the bottom of your Amazon Product page and you should see a graph-like view of the product price history.

amazon, amazon keepa, keepa extension, amazon sale, Here’s how the extension works. (Express Photo)

You can also hover your mouse over the buttons below the graph to get more in-depth information and compare the product's international pricing (if applicable). Using the help of this information, you will know at all times if the price you are being shown during a sale or otherwise is actually the lowest ever price of the product.

You can also hover your mouse over the buttons below the graph to get more in-depth information and compare the product’s international pricing (if applicable). Using the help of this information, you will know at all times if the price you are being shown during a sale or otherwise is actually the lowest ever price of the product.

