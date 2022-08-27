scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022

ExpressBasics: How to share your Live Location with Google Maps

Unlike WhatsApp, sharing your Live Location via Google Maps allows recipients to use navigation to drive, ride or walk towards you. Here's how to do it in three easy steps.

google maps, google maps live location,Here's how you can share Live Locations with Google Maps. (Express Photo)

Sharing your live location with WhatsApp is easy and quite convenient, but you can’t use it to enter navigation if you want to drive or walk to where your friend is. Rather, users must rely solely on the visual aid provided by WhatsApp’s in-app map-view.

Instead, if you share your Live Location directly via Google Maps, recipients can not only see where you are in real-time, but can also initiate navigation straight to your location via walking, two-wheelers or by driving. This makes it much easier for anyone you’ve invited to actually get there, especially if the area or environment is new to them.

How to share your live location with Google Maps

Step 1: To share your Live Location, first turn on your Location toggle and open Google Maps. On the main screen of the app, find the ‘My location’ button as shown in the image below. This will bring the map to your precise location, which will be depicted with a blue dot.

google maps, google maps live location, Here’s how you can enable ‘My Location’ on Google Maps. (Express Photo)

Step 2: Go to your profile by clicking on your profile picture on the top-right, and choose ‘location-sharing’. You’ll see a blue ‘New Share’ button pop up on the screen

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industryPremium
Explained: #BoycottBollywood, and its impact on the industry
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...Premium
Jessamine Chan’s triggering debut novel, ‘The School for Good...
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and mythPremium
Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebelPremium
Known to be close to party bosses, Ghulam Nabi Azad now an unlikely rebel
google maps, google maps live location, Here’s how you can share your location. (Express Photo)

On the subsequent screen, you will be able to set a timer for your live location, from 15 minutes to one full day.

Step 3: Below this you will see a share window from where you can send this Live Location to any of your WhatsApp contacts or other users on a separate communication platform.

Anyone who gets this link from you will be able to track you in real-time on their Google Maps app, and will also be able to navigate to you by clicking on the ‘Directions’ option.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 05:02:50 pm
Next Story

Apple iPhone 14 Max: What we know about Apple’s first large, non-Pro iPhone

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Chola dynasty: Sifting through a millennia of fact and myth

Premium
What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

What is powering South cinema: Decoding the success of recent films

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

90m throw will happen when the time comes; not under any pressure: Neeraj Chopra

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Opinion | How woke politics is destroying the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam
Bollywood Rewind

Rajesh Khanna passed the baton to Amitabh with Namak Haraam

Want to leave crypto? Here's a quick guide to quit cryptocurrency world safely

Want to leave crypto? Here's a quick guide to quit cryptocurrency world safely

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could replace batteries

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 27: Latest News
Advertisement