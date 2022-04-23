ExpressBasics: How to setup and use DigiLocker

If you struggle with carrying around a lot of important documents, chances are you may have heard of the DigiLocker app. The made-in-India application available on Android and iPhones is basically a fool-proof way to digitally reproduce your documents in a secure, personal safe.

This safe is maintained over the air and you can use it to show any original documents associated with your unique identity. This can be your Aadhar card, your driver’s license or even your Class XII marksheets.

In today’s edition of ExpressBasics, we will look at how to use and setup the Digilocker application.

Before we begin, you must download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store or the App Store. Open the app when it’s installed.

Next, look for the ‘Get Started’ button towards the bottom of the main page. In the subsequent screen, choose ‘Create Account’.

Here's how to create a new account on DigiLocker. (Express Photo)

In the account creation page, you will see a lot of columns that need to be filled up. These will include elements like your full name, date of birth, gender and your Aadhaar number. Once done, the app will send an OTP to the phone number which you must enter to validate yourself.

These are the details you will have to fill in to initiate a new account creation. (Express Photo)

Follow by creating a unique username for yourself. Your app will let you know if the username you chose has already been taken.

Once these steps are done, your account has been created. Now, all you need to do is fetch your required documents into the app.

Getting your documents

On the main page, you will get quick shortcuts to commonly fetched documents like Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Vehicle Registration and Covid vaccination certificate. You can select any of these and follow the instructions to fetch these.

The instructions will usually include giving the app consent to access your documents and entering an OTP to verify yourself.

If you’re looking for some other document that is not listed on the main page, click on the “Explore More ” button to check out more options like Class X and Class XII marksheets. The procedure for recovering your documents remains the same.

Once all your necessary documents are retrieved, you can produce them digitally straight from the app when needed, which means the physical copy you have been carrying around can now be left at home.