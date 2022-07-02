scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 02, 2022
Must Read

ExpressBasics: How to save your parking location on Google Maps

Google Maps lets you drop a temporary location on your parking spot so you can easily navigate back to it later on. Here's how to use the feature.

Written by Chetan Nayak | Mumbai |
July 2, 2022 4:45:41 pm
google maps, google maps parking location, google maps parking, save parking google maps,Here's how to save a parking location on Google Maps and navigate to it later. (Image Source: Pixabay)

Google Maps has a very handy feature called Save Parking Location that lets you quickly drop a marker on the spot where you left your car, bike or any other vehicle, and navigate back to it from pretty much anywhere. This saves you from having to find your vehicle manually in case you forgot where exactly you parked it.

Here’s how you can use the feature easily and save yourself a lot of time the next time you’re at a mall or anywhere with a large parking area.

How to save your parking location

When you have reached your destination and parked your vehicle, simply open Google Maps, make sure it has the necessary location permissions (Precise, not Approximate, in case you’re on Android 12) and follow the below instructions.

Also Read |ExpressBasics: How to check who’s using your Netflix account (and log them out)

Got to the Google Maps main page and click on the ‘My location’ button on the right. This is the button that is shaped like a crosshair and shows you your own precise location when it’s pressed. The app will then bring you to the current location, which will be indicated by a blue dot.

Best of Express Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...Premium
Women’s emancipation or population control? Why abortion was legalised in...
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...Premium
Udaipur killing on video | ‘Do something spectacular’: Man from Pak told ...
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over AgnipathPremium
In village of fauji dreams, second thoughts, insecurity over Agnipath
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...Premium
Delhi HC recently struck down powers of Banks Board Bureau; new body to s...
More Premium Stories >>

Tap on this blue dot to reveal some more options that will pop up on the screen from below. Under the ‘Your Location’ section, find the ‘Save Parking’ button. This will be on the left of the ‘Share Location’ and ‘Calibrate’ buttons.

google maps, google maps parking location, google maps parking, save parking google maps, Here’s how you can save your parking location easily once you’ve parked your car. (Express Photo)

Tap on the ‘Save Parking’ button once and you will see a small box showing you that your parking location has been mapped. You can now navigate back to this location any time with ease.

Advanced features

When you have dropped a parking location on the map using the steps above, you also get access to some advanced features that let you do things like share this location with someone else, add additional parking details (like a pillar number or parking floor number) and even set a parking timer to remind you when your parking time limit is about to expire.

Tap on your parking location to reveal a small box on the bottom of the screen. Swipe up on this box to reveal these additional options.

google maps, google maps parking location, google maps parking, save parking google maps, Here’s how to navigate to your saved parking locations, or use additional features. (Express Photo)

How to navigate back to your parked location

If you have strayed far away from your parking location (denoted by a tiny, yellow flag on the map), you can still find it by zooming out on the map. When you’ve zoomed out enough, finer details like restaurants and smaller roads around you should be cleared, but you will still be able to see your yellow parking flag.

Also Read |ExpressBasics: How to download Instagram Reels

Tap on it and from the options that pop up below, tap on ‘Directions’ to begin navigating. Based on how far you are from the parked location, Maps may suggest a walking route or a road route, but you can change this as you normally would by simply tapping on the desired mode of transportation tab.

UPSC KEY Have you seen our section dedicated to helping USPC aspirants decode daily news in the context of their exams?

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 02: Latest News
Advertisement