ExpressBasics: How to run polls on WhatsApp’s personal and group chats

WhatsApp is known to be a feature-rich communication app, one of the reasons the app is used widely in many countries for not just chats but also voice calls, video calls and also business listings. The app is also known to regularly add new features, and one of the recent ones include support for polls and voting.

The feature is incredibly useful when you need it, and is also quite easy to use. In today’s edition of ExpressBasics, here’s how you too can run polls on WhatsApp and get your friends and family members to voting.

How to run a poll on WhatsApp

The option for running polls can be found in one-on-one chats as well as group chats, and the latter is where the feature is much more sensible to use.

To use it, simply open the chat window of the group/personal chat where you want to run a poll and tap on the attachment icon on the right of the text bar. This is the button that you usually use to attach photos, other media and documents.

If you have updated to the latest version of WhatsApp, you should see a new ‘Poll’ option here. Tap on it and WhatsApp will initiate Poll creation. On the subsequent page, you can add your main question, as well as multiple options. The number of options can be between two and 12.

Once your question and all your options are added, you can also use the three horizontal bar icons on the right of every option to rearrange your poll options. To move any option higher or lower on the list, long press on the three-bar button next to the respective option and drag the option up or down until it reaches the spot you want it on.

When all is done, click on the send button to send the poll in the personal/group chat.

Other members in the chat can now vote for their option and both you and the other members will be able to see who voted for which option. The person who runs the poll can also cast his/her own vote in the poll. If the poll is no longer required, you can delete it for either yourself or everyone like a regular message.