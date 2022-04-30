ExpressBasics: How to pay your electricity bill online with Google Pay

Paying your bill online is not just a convenient way to do the monthly task, but it’s also the fastest and for a lot of people, actually the easiest way to pay your energy bill. There are plenty of ways you can skip the queue at your bill repayment cecnter by paying your bill online.

One way to do this is by visiting the energy provider’s website (Adani, Mahavitaran, etc). Another common way a lot of people (including me) pay their bills is by using UPI-applications like Google Pay and Paytm. These are easy-to-use and they also offer rewards once in a while in the form of cashbacks or vouchers.

In today’s edition of ExpressBasics, we will look at how you can pay your electricity bill by using Google Pay. Note that you can follow these instructions to pay your bill via any UPI-based payment platform that supports electricity bill payments like Paytm or Amazon Pay.

Before beginning this process, we assume you have already set up your Google Pay account and linked it to one of your bank accounts. If not, do that first.

On the Google Pay homepage look for the ‘Pay Bills’ shortcut among the shortcuts on top. In the subsequent page, look for the ‘Electricity’ option. Check out the image below.

Steps to link your electricity account to Google Pay. (Express Photo) Steps to link your electricity account to Google Pay. (Express Photo)

Google Pay will then ask you to choose your electricity biller. Choose between a number of options like Adani Electricity, Mahavitaran, Tata Power, etc. If you don’t know what exact biller you’re supposed to choose, refer to your latest electricity bill.

A new page will open asking you to link your account. Here you will be asked to enter details like your consumer number and billing unit (BU) which will help identify the exact meter for your residence. Once this is done, users can also add a Nickname to this particular account. This will be handy if you want to add multiple accounts for multiple residences.

Once you have completed these steps, you will see new bills appear in a Google Pay chat-window with your electricity provider. You can then pay new bills directly from here and following the on-screen steps.