scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

ExpressBasics: How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Here's how to easily transfer your WhatsApp data from an old Android phone to a newer iPhone in a few easy steps.

Written by Chetan Nayak | Mumbai |
July 23, 2022 6:20:03 pm
expressbasics, whatsapp, whatsapp android, whatsapp androidWhatsApp now lets all Android users move their data to an iPhone. here's how. (Express Photo)

WhatsApp now officially lets users move their chat history from an Android device to an iPhone. Previously, users who would migrate from an Android phone to an iPhone would have to leave their chat history behind, but with the new ‘Move to iOS’ app, users can transfer their chat history to the new operating system with ease.

The transfer tools is really handy, especially for users moving to an iPhone for the first time. However, one must note that not all WhatsApp data is transferred at once. Things like your payment history and call history will not be carried over. Regardless, here’s how to transfer your WhatsApp data from an Android phone to an iPhone.

Step 1: Update your iPhone, get other prerequisites ready

Before beginning the process, make sure your iPhone is updated to the latest version as versions older than iOS 15.5 do not support the feature. You will also need to make sure that both the Android device and the newer iOS device are connected to a power source and the same WiFi network.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian Army
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilotPremium
Credit card on UPI: NPCI in talks with banks for pilot
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...Premium
Aaditya Thackeray: ‘Blame greed of traitors, whom we gave everything&#823...

Step 2: Download the ‘Move to iOS’ application on the Android phone

Go to the Google Play Store and download the ‘Move to iOS’ app on your phone. this application will help you transfer the data to your newer iPhone.

Step 3: Begin transferring your data with the ‘Move to iOS’ app

Open the Move to iOS app on your Android device and follow the on-screen instructions. You will soon be asked to enter a code, which you can find on your iPhone in the iOS Setup Assistant’s ‘Move Data from Android’ option while setting it up. Once you have entered your code, tap Continue and follow the on-screen instructions again. Select ‘WhatsApp’ on the Transfer Data screen.

Also Read |ExpressBasics: How to use Google Pay for tap-to-pay payments

On your older Android device, tap on the ‘Start’ button and then wait while WhatsApp gets all your data ready for transfer to a new device. When the backup is complete, you will automatically be signed out of your older device.

You can then tap ‘Next’ to go back to the ‘Move to iOS’ app and tap ‘Continue’ to begin the data transfer. When done, install WhatsApp on your new iPhone from the App Store and login with the same phone number that was used on the older Android smartphone. Finish the activation on your new device and your WhatsApp chat data should be visible on your iPhone.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, in blow to grain export deal

Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Odesa, in blow to grain export deal

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
ExpressBasics

How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement