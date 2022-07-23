ExpressBasics: How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

July 23, 2022 6:20:03 pm
WhatsApp now officially lets users move their chat history from an Android device to an iPhone. Previously, users who would migrate from an Android phone to an iPhone would have to leave their chat history behind, but with the new ‘Move to iOS’ app, users can transfer their chat history to the new operating system with ease.
The transfer tools is really handy, especially for users moving to an iPhone for the first time. However, one must note that not all WhatsApp data is transferred at once. Things like your payment history and call history will not be carried over. Regardless, here’s how to transfer your WhatsApp data from an Android phone to an iPhone.
Step 1: Update your iPhone, get other prerequisites ready
Before beginning the process, make sure your iPhone is updated to the latest version as versions older than iOS 15.5 do not support the feature. You will also need to make sure that both the Android device and the newer iOS device are connected to a power source and the same WiFi network.
Step 2: Download the ‘Move to iOS’ application on the Android phone
Go to the Google Play Store and download the ‘Move to iOS’ app on your phone. this application will help you transfer the data to your newer iPhone.
Step 3: Begin transferring your data with the ‘Move to iOS’ app
Open the Move to iOS app on your Android device and follow the on-screen instructions. You will soon be asked to enter a code, which you can find on your iPhone in the iOS Setup Assistant’s ‘Move Data from Android’ option while setting it up. Once you have entered your code, tap Continue and follow the on-screen instructions again. Select ‘WhatsApp’ on the Transfer Data screen.
On your older Android device, tap on the ‘Start’ button and then wait while WhatsApp gets all your data ready for transfer to a new device. When the backup is complete, you will automatically be signed out of your older device.
You can then tap ‘Next’ to go back to the ‘Move to iOS’ app and tap ‘Continue’ to begin the data transfer. When done, install WhatsApp on your new iPhone from the App Store and login with the same phone number that was used on the older Android smartphone. Finish the activation on your new device and your WhatsApp chat data should be visible on your iPhone.
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
