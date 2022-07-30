ExpressBasics: How to force landscape mode on any Android tablet, phone

July 30, 2022 2:04:49 pm
Thanks to Android tablets making a return in the market, especially in the budget segment, I have been using a lot of them lately. Unlike phones, I like using my Android tablets primarily in landscape mode, just like a lot of other people. This isn’t as easy as you think, however, thanks to apps fluctuating between landscape and portrait all the time.
Even after switching to landscape and turning Android’s default auto-rotate toggle off, some apps will still open only in portrait mode. Well, here’s how you can fix that.
First, download ‘Rotation | Orientation Manager’ by Pranav Pandey from the Google Play Store. The free app allows you to override the rotation settings on any Android phone or tablet at the sensor-level and UI-level.
Once you configure the application, should you set it to landscape, every app (except your lockscreen) will open in landscape mode as these applications will be tricked into thinking that the landscape mode is actually the portrait orientation.
Subscriber Only Stories
Setting the app up
Once the app is downloaded, open it and follow the on-screen instructions to give the app the twi permissions it requires to function – displaying over other apps and ability to change system settings. You will then be greeted with a neat tutorial that you can go through to get the basics right, but the app is pretty usable without the tutorial also.
When on the main screen, under the orientation section, you will see a number of options like ‘Auto-rotate OFF’, ‘Auto-rotate ON’, ‘Forced Portrait’ and ‘Forced Landscape’. As the names suggest, you can use these buttons as one-tap shortcuts to toggle the orientation of your device.
For instance, if you want a tablet to always work in landscape mode, simply choose the ‘Force Landscape’ mode here and you’re good to go.
Setting the app to start automatically with your device
The rotation app has put your device to landscape for good, but every restart on your tablet will still go back to square one and open your apps in portrait again. To prevent this, you can set the app to start automatically with your Android device.
To do this, head to the Settings section on the hamburger menu. This menu can be accessed by clicking on the top-left icon with three horizontal bars, or simply swiping from the left edge of the screen in the app. In the Settings, turn on the very first toggle that says ‘Start on boot’.
You can also play around with the other settings in the app to do things like change the orientation of only select apps, display a notification every time the app changes your orientation and even change the app’s theme.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Why would Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Yuzevendra Chahal want the world to see their leg-pulling session?
Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture
Read next week’s horoscope nowPremium
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new lowPremium
Latest News
CWG 2022: Dropped by Govt, Pakistan badminton contingent finds last minute sponsor to reach Birmingham
Haryana removes provision of freezing of 50% saleable area in DDJAY housing scheme
BJP appoints Mahendra Bhatt as Uttarakhand unit president
Punjab V-C row: Incident could have been avoided, says AAP spokesperson
Haryana approves land pooling policy, aims at creating land bank
KCET 2022 result: Students protest over missing rank, board result details in CET score cards
ED attaches assets of ex-HAL GM, others over embezzlement charges
Newsmaker | V-C row: Health Minister Jouramajra, first-time MLA, picked from 10 doctor MLAs by AAP
Liverpool vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Community Shield final?
New York Governor declares state emergency over monkeypox
Australia PM unveils draft Indigenous recognition referendum question
Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu lands in trouble, BJP leader accuses it for ‘falsification in portrayal of the Ram Setu issue’