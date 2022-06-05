ExpressBasics: How to download Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels are fun to watch and even better when shared with friends, family and your loved ones. However, sometimes you may want to save some Reels offline. This may be for watching it later when you’re disconnected from the internet, for clubbing together multiple reels in a single compilation video or something similar.

If you’re on Android, you will find a number of video downloading apps that will login to your Instagram account and download the Reels you want as MP4 videos on your phone. However, these apps may not be for everyone as they require you to share your username and password with the third-party, something Instagram (or any other platform) wouldn’t want you to do.

That’s where you can make use of online tools like iGram, a website that lets you download Reels without you needing to log into an account. The process takes a couple more easy steps, but your credentials are safe with you. Here’s how to do it.

Step 1: Get the link of the Reel you want to download

Once you find an interesting Reel you want to download, copy its link/URL. You can do this by tapping the three-dot menu on any Reel video. This menu is located towards the bottom right. When you tap on it, you will see some more options pop up. Choose ‘Copy link’.

Step 2: Go to iGram and paste your link

Go to any online Reel-downloading website that you know works, and look for a spot where you can paste your copied link/URL. We used iGram as an example here, which works well on both phones and PCs.

Step 3: Download your video

Once you have pasted your copied link, hit the download button on the side and you will see a quick preview of the Reel with the account that posted it. Find the ‘Download mp4’ button below the preview and tap on it to begin the download.

You can then find the downloaded clip via your gallery app or your phone’s file manager. This file should also then show up in the media selector of other platforms like WhatsApp or Twitter should you want to share it with someone from there.