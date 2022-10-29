scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

ExpressBasics: How to customise the Google Search widget on Android

Google Search: Here's how to customise the Google Search widget on your Android homescreen without using any third-party apps.

Google Search Widget Express PhotoGoogle lets you tweak the colour, shape and transparency of its signature Search widget. Here's how. (Express Photo/ Chetan Nayak)

One of Android’s best features is the ability to customise the homescreen and the user interface. While launchers, icon packs and wallpapers make customisation very accessible, some elements are still notorious for not being customisable beyond an extent. For many people, this includes the Google Search bar widget on the homescreen.

The Search widget is known to flip between white and dark grey if you flip your phone between the native Light Mode and Dark Mode, but did you know you can actually customise the widget to any colour you want, while also controlling elements like shape and transparency? In today’s edition of Express Basics, we will look at how to do that.

How to customise Google Search widget?

To begin customising the widget, open the Google app and navigate to the settings by tapping on the profile icon, and opening Settings. In the subsequent window, look for the Search Widget option.

Also Read |ExpressBasics: WhatsApp tips & tricks that beginners must know

You will find two options here. The first one will allow you to enable Google’s Doodles on the Search widget. The second will open a new window where you will be able to customise the Google logo, the shape of the search widget, the colour of the widget and the transparency.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — UNEP’s Emissions G...
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?Premium
What is anti-Semitism and why is it finding a new voice across the globe?
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...Premium
Why the boys didn’t play well? Hyper critical analysts, death of de...
Experts Explain: How not to deal with ChinaPremium
Experts Explain: How not to deal with China

When you have customised the widget to your liking, tap on the Save button on the top-right. This will affect all your Google Search widgets across launchers and homescreens. If you use a launcher which features a dock search bar, the widget will also be changed there.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 05:44:19 pm
Next Story

Matthew Perry reveals he asked out Jennifer Aniston but she shot him down: ‘I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 29: Latest News
Advertisement