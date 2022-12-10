scorecardresearch
ExpressBasics: How to create and use WhatsApp Avatars

WhatsApp Avatars: Here's how to create, edit and send out WhatsApp Avatar-based stickers easily.

whatsapp avatar, whatsapp, whatsapp tips and tricks,WhatsApp Avatars are here. Here's how you can create your own and send stickers with the same. (Express Photo)

WhatsApp Avatars is one of the newest features to come to the instant messaging platform. The feature allows WhatsApp users to create an animated avatar of themselves that they can customise completely. These avatars can then be used to send custom stickers and also to set your WhatsApp Profile Picture. Sounds interesting to you? Here’s how you can quickly get started with WhatsApp Avatars.

How to make your WhatsApp Avatar

To start, first make sure your WhatsApp is updated to the latest version of the app. You can do this by visiting the app page on the App Store (iPhone) or the Google Play Store (Android).

Also Read |WhatsApp now supports polls on Android and iOS: How to use

Once the app is updated, open it and tap the three-dot menu on the top-right from the main screen, and in the options that show up below, tap Settings. On the next page, choose Avatars.

whatsapp avatar, whatsapp, whatsapp tips and tricks, Here’s how to get started with WhatsApp Stickers. (Express Photo)

If you’re opening this section for the first time, which you likely are, the app will guide you through the Avatar creation process as shown in the image below. Start by clicking on the Create your Avatar button, followed by the ‘Get Started’ button on the subsequent page.

You will see multiple options for customisation, which will allow you to select the hairstyle, face structure, eyebrows, and any accessories on your avatar. When this is done, you can proceed to save your avatar. You can make changes later, so don’t fret over the specifics.

whatsapp avatar, whatsapp, whatsapp tips and tricks, You will be able to customise most elements of your avatar including accessories and outfits. (Express Photo)

Once your avatar is created, you will be automatically taken to the WhatsApp Avatar page, which can also be reached from WhatsApp Settings> Avatar. Here, you will see two options – Browse Stickers, where you will be able to preview all the stickers you can use from the avatar you just created and edit your avatar if you want, and Create Profile Photo, where you will be able to set a profile picture based on the avatar.

Also Read |ExpressBasics: WhatsApp tips & tricks that beginners must know

How to send WhatsApp Avatar stickers

To send stickers of your newly created WhatsApp Avatar, you can head over to the chat where you want to send the stickers, choose the WhatsApp Emoji button and go to the right-most tab for Avatar Stickers. Here you will find a categorised list of all the available stickers. Simply tap on them to send them out.

whatsapp avatar, whatsapp, whatsapp tips and tricks, Here’s how to send WhatsApp Avatar based stickers to your friends and family. (Express Photo)

To edit your WhatsApp Avatar, you can always head back to WhatsApp Settings>Avatar>Browse Stickers>Edit Avatar. To permanently delete your Avatar, you can choose the Delete Avatar option on the Avatar settings page.

