ExpressBasics: All Windows keyboard shortcuts you need to know 

April 9, 2022 5:14:47 pm
Windows is full of various keyboard shortcuts that you can use with keys like Ctrl, Alt and Shift in combination with the various letters on your keyboard to do common tasks quickly and improve your productivity with relative ease.
In today’s edition of ExpressBasics, we will look at all the common keyboard shortcuts that you can use across Windows 10, Windows 11 and even some older versions. Many of these will also be helpful in Microsoft Office programs and may also be used in third-party programs that you use.
Ctrl shortcuts
Ctrl+A = Select All
Ctrl+B = Bold
Ctrl+C = Copy
Ctrl+D = Duplicate
Ctrl+E = Centre alignment
Ctrl+F = Find
Ctrl+G = Go to
Ctrl+H = Replace
Ctrl+I = Italic
Ctrl+J = Justify
Ctrl+K = Hyperlink
Ctrl+L = Left alignment
Ctrl+M = New Slide
Ctrl+N = New Page
Ctrl+O = Open
Ctrl+P = Print
Ctrl+Q = Remove paragraph formatting
Ctrl+R = Right alignment
Ctrl+S = Save
Ctrl+T = Adjust tabs/Open new tab
Ctrl+U = Underline
Ctrl+V = Paste
Ctrl+W = Close open tab/ Word document
Ctrl+X = Cut
Ctrl+Y = Redo
Ctrl+Z = Undo
Ctrl + Home = Move cursor to top of Document
Ctrl + End = Move cursor to end of document
Ctrl + Esc = Open Windows Start menu
Ctrl + Tab = Switch between open tabs
Ctrl + Shift + Tab = Switch between open tabs (reverse)
Ctrl + Shift = Superscript
Ctrl + Page Up/Down = Next/Previous tab
Ctrl + Left arrow key = previous word
Ctrl + Right arrow key = next word
Ctrl + Del = Delete next word
Ctrl + Backspace = Delete previous word
Ctrl + Alt + Left/Right/Upward/Downward arrow = Rotate screen
Ctrl + Shift + Esc = Open Task Manager
Ctrl + Alt + Delete = Open session options/ Task Manager (Older Windows versions)
Windows Keys
Win key = Open/Close Start menu
Win + A = Open Windows Action Center
Win + C = Open Cortana in listening
Win + D = Display/Hide desktop
Win + E = Open File Explorer
Win + G = Open Windows Game Bar
Win + H = Open Share Charm
Win + I = Open Settings
Win + K = Open Connect Quick action
Win + L = Lock your PC
Win + M = Minimise all windows
Win + R = Open the ‘Run’ dialogue box
Win + S = Open Search
Win + U = Open Ease of Access Centre
Win + X = Open quick link menu
Win + (num keys) = Open pinned apps on Taskbar
Win + Left/ Right/ Up/ Down arrow = Snap app windows
Win + , = Peek at Desktop
Win + Ctrl + D = Add virtual desktop
Win + Ctrl + Left/Right = Switch between virtual desktops
Win + Ctrl + F = Close current virtual desktop
Win + Enter = Open Narrator
Win + Home = Minimise all except active app window
Win + PrintScreen = Capture screenshot and save
Win + Shift + Up = Stretch desktop window to top and bottom of screen
Win + Tab = Open Task View
Win + [Plus key or Minus key (+ or -)] = Zoom In/Out
Also note that a number of symbols can be entered even if your keyboard doesn’t support them via Alt shortcuts. For instance, Alt + 0191 is the upside down question mark, while Alt + 251 is the square root symbol. You can check a list of all Alt codes at (www.alt-codes.net)
To use Alt shortcuts, users must press Num Lock (if necessary) and use the number keys on the Numpad while holding down Alt.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-