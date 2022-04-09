ExpressBasics: All Windows keyboard shortcuts you need to know 

Windows is full of various keyboard shortcuts that you can use with keys like Ctrl, Alt and Shift in combination with the various letters on your keyboard to do common tasks quickly and improve your productivity with relative ease.

In today’s edition of ExpressBasics, we will look at all the common keyboard shortcuts that you can use across Windows 10, Windows 11 and even some older versions. Many of these will also be helpful in Microsoft Office programs and may also be used in third-party programs that you use.

Ctrl shortcuts

Ctrl+A = Select All

Ctrl+B = Bold

Ctrl+C = Copy

Ctrl+D = Duplicate

Ctrl+E = Centre alignment

Ctrl+F = Find

Ctrl+G = Go to

Ctrl+H = Replace

Ctrl+I = Italic

Ctrl+J = Justify

Ctrl+K = Hyperlink

Ctrl+L = Left alignment

Ctrl+M = New Slide

Ctrl+N = New Page

Ctrl+O = Open

Ctrl+P = Print

Ctrl+Q = Remove paragraph formatting

Ctrl+R = Right alignment

Ctrl+S = Save

Ctrl+T = Adjust tabs/Open new tab

Ctrl+U = Underline

Ctrl+V = Paste

Ctrl+W = Close open tab/ Word document

Ctrl+X = Cut

Ctrl+Y = Redo

Ctrl+Z = Undo

Ctrl + Home = Move cursor to top of Document

Ctrl + End = Move cursor to end of document

Ctrl + Esc = Open Windows Start menu

Ctrl + Tab = Switch between open tabs

Ctrl + Shift + Tab = Switch between open tabs (reverse)

Ctrl + Shift = Superscript

Ctrl + Page Up/Down = Next/Previous tab

Ctrl + Left arrow key = previous word

Ctrl + Right arrow key = next word

Ctrl + Del = Delete next word

Ctrl + Backspace = Delete previous word

Ctrl + Alt + Left/Right/Upward/Downward arrow = Rotate screen

Ctrl + Shift + Esc = Open Task Manager

Ctrl + Alt + Delete = Open session options/ Task Manager (Older Windows versions)

Windows Keys

Win key = Open/Close Start menu

Win + A = Open Windows Action Center

Win + C = Open Cortana in listening

Win + D = Display/Hide desktop

Win + E = Open File Explorer

Win + G = Open Windows Game Bar

Win + H = Open Share Charm

Win + I = Open Settings

Win + K = Open Connect Quick action

Win + L = Lock your PC

Win + M = Minimise all windows

Win + R = Open the ‘Run’ dialogue box

Win + S = Open Search

Win + U = Open Ease of Access Centre

Win + X = Open quick link menu

Win + (num keys) = Open pinned apps on Taskbar

Win + Left/ Right/ Up/ Down arrow = Snap app windows

Win + , = Peek at Desktop

Win + Ctrl + D = Add virtual desktop

Win + Ctrl + Left/Right = Switch between virtual desktops

Win + Ctrl + F = Close current virtual desktop

Win + Enter = Open Narrator

Win + Home = Minimise all except active app window

Win + PrintScreen = Capture screenshot and save

Win + Shift + Up = Stretch desktop window to top and bottom of screen

Win + Tab = Open Task View

Win + [Plus key or Minus key (+ or -)] = Zoom In/Out

Also note that a number of symbols can be entered even if your keyboard doesn’t support them via Alt shortcuts. For instance, Alt + 0191 is the upside down question mark, while Alt + 251 is the square root symbol. You can check a list of all Alt codes at (www.alt-codes.net)

To use Alt shortcuts, users must press Num Lock (if necessary) and use the number keys on the Numpad while holding down Alt.