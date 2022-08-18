Excitel announces new broadband internet plans: Here’s everything you need to know

Excitel recently announced they will be adding 400 Mbps plans to its existing list of broadband internet plans. Tested on a pilot basis in Mumbai, the company said the 400 Mbps plans will be available in all cities where Excitel operates. Apart from the 400 Mbps plans, the broadband provider also launched new 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans.
The CEO and co-founder of Excitel, Vivek Raina, said, “Excitel has always been setting benchmarks for high speeds at affordable prices.. We were pioneers to introduce 20mbps when the average speed in the country was 1mbps.. We are now introducing a 400mbps plan, for Indian users and families to fulfill all their needs of – entertainment, education, work, gaming, and all things video- that too uninterrupted and lag free.”
If you are interested in trying out the 200 Mbps plan for one month, it will cost you Rs 699, whereas the 300 Mbps plan for one month is priced at Rs 899. Users can try the one month 400 Mbps plan for Rs 999. Keep in mind that you will have a pay a router security deposit of Rs 2,000, which is refundable when you terminate your internet connection.
In case you get a new 400 Mbps and pay for three, six, nine or twelve months, it will cost you Rs 2,500, Rs 4,194, Rs 5,931 and Rs 7,188 respectively. Also, Excitel will waive off the router security deposit. Keep in mind that all these prices are exclusive of GST. To activate the plan, users can visit the Excitel website or reach out to customer care.
Subscriber Only Stories
In other news, a report by Ookla Speed test suggests India gained one rank in mobile internet speed and two ranks when it comes to broadband connection speeds worldwide.
Stranger gives her pillow to service dog on flight. Video melts hearts
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Civic Chandran bail: Highly unbelievable he will touch (her) knowing she is member of Scheduled Caste, says Kerala court
Delhi HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain over rape complaint
Thiruchitrambalam movie review: Dhanush, Nithya Menen's rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
India bundle Zimbabwe out for 189
Hindutva protesters throw eggs at Siddaramaiah’s car
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
This rom-com proves that you don't need guns to blow audience's mind
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Netaji’s daughter says she’ll soon approach India, Japan for DNA test of ashes at Renkoj
Bihar board BSEB 10th exam registration begins; check how to apply
The good umpire
Rohingyas row: Tharoor slams govt over ‘confusion’, asks BJP not to ‘betray’ Indian civilization
Gippy Grewal says he suggested re-dubbing Aamir Khan’s Punjabi dialogues in Laal Singh Chaddha: ‘Makers agreed, but changes weren’t made’
Syrma SGS Technology IPO: Issue subscribed 32.61 times on final day led by QIBs and non institutional investors
This is how Kanye West chose to display his Yeezy Gap collection… and netizens are confused
Ship that Ukraine alleges has stolen grain likely off Syria
Ali Asgar on entering Jhalak Dikhhla Ja as his comic character ‘Dadi’: ‘Can’t wait for the audience to witness..’
Faisal Shaikh to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: ‘Thrilled’
Giant sharks once roamed the seas, feasting on huge meals
Bayern and Dortmund already setting the pace in Bundesliga