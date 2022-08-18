scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Excitel announces new broadband internet plans: Here’s everything you need to know

In addition to the 400 Mbps plan, Excitel has also announced 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans.

Excitel InternetExcitel has announced several new plans.

Excitel recently announced they will be adding 400 Mbps plans to its existing list of broadband internet plans. Tested on a pilot basis in Mumbai, the company said the 400 Mbps plans will be available in all cities where Excitel operates. Apart from the 400 Mbps plans, the broadband provider also launched new 200 Mbps and 300 Mbps plans.

The CEO and co-founder of Excitel, Vivek Raina, said, “Excitel has always been setting benchmarks for high speeds at affordable prices.. We were pioneers to introduce 20mbps when the average speed in the country was 1mbps.. We are now introducing a 400mbps plan, for Indian users and families to fulfill all their needs of – entertainment, education, work, gaming, and all things video- that too uninterrupted and lag free.”

If you are interested in trying out the 200 Mbps plan for one month, it will cost you Rs 699, whereas the 300 Mbps plan for one month is priced at Rs 899. Users can try the one month 400 Mbps plan for Rs 999. Keep in mind that you will have a pay a router security deposit of Rs 2,000, which is refundable when you terminate your internet connection.

In case you get a new 400 Mbps and pay for three, six, nine or twelve months, it will cost you Rs 2,500, Rs 4,194, Rs 5,931 and Rs 7,188 respectively. Also, Excitel will waive off the router security deposit. Keep in mind that all these prices are exclusive of GST. To activate the plan, users can visit the Excitel website or reach out to customer care.

In other news, a report by Ookla Speed test suggests India gained one rank in mobile internet speed and two ranks when it comes to broadband connection speeds worldwide.

First published on: 18-08-2022 at 05:47:32 pm
