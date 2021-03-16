Excitel is offering 100Mbps broadband plan for Rs 399 per month: Check details

Excitel is offering a 100Mbps broadband plan for Rs 399 on a monthly basis and a 200Mbps broadband plan, which will cost Rs 449. The mentioned prices are exclusive of taxes. The company won’t charge extra for installation, but there is a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,000 against the devices it provides to the customers. Read on to know more about the broadband plans offered by Excitel.

Excitel 100Mbps broadband plan

The 100Mbps broadband plan from Excitel will cost Rs 399 only when you buy the 12 months plan. The total cost for the user would then be Rs 4,788 (excluding 18 percent GST). With this broadband plan, you will get unlimited data without any FUP limit.

If you want to buy the 100Mbps broadband plan per month, then it will cost Rs 699 per month (without GST). If you opt for a three month 100Mbps plan, then you will be required to pay Rs 565 per month, which means that you will have to spend around Rs 1,695 (exclusive of GST) for a total of three months.

There is also a nine month plan (only for new users), which is priced at Rs 424 per month, meaning the total amount you will be required to pay is Rs 5,088 (exclusive of 18 percent GST).

The 4-month (monthly cost Rs 408) 100Mbps broadband plan can be purchased for Rs 2,032 (exclusive of taxes). The 6-month broadband plan is priced at Rs 490 per month, which means the total one-time payment is Rs 2,940 (exclusive of taxes). The company recommends users to get the dual-band Wi-Fi router if they are buying a fibre connection.

Excitel 200Mbps broadband plan

The 200Mbps 1-month broadband plan will cost you Rs 799, whereas the three month plan is priced at Rs 638. The price for the 4-month plan is Rs 572, and Rs 547 for 6-month 200Mbps broadband plan. There is also a nine month and 12 month 200Mbps broadband plan, priced at Rs 471 and Rs 449 respectively. Remember you have to pay for nine and 12 months in one go when you opt for these plans to get the lower price benefit.