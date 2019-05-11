Everything you need to know about NCPI’s BHIM app for Android and iOS

BHIM App Money Transfer, Transaction Limit and Charges: BHIM is a digital payments solution app based on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) platform by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). With the help of BHIM, you can conduct digital transactions from multiple banks without using every banks separate mobile banking apps.

Advertising

The app is currently available on both Android and iOS via the Google PlayStore and the Apple App Store, respectively.

Here are some essentials you should know while using the BHIM app.

BHIM app: Regional language support

The BHIM app currently supports a number of Indian native languages with the exception of English to enhance its reach and accessibility to Indian users. These languages include Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Assamese, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Odiya amongst others. To use the app in any of these languages, you can go into its settings and change the preferred language to whatever language you are more adept to.

Advertising

BHIM app: Biometric payments

The BHIM app comes with a biometric-enabled payment solution, which allows users to make payments utilising their Aadhaar card details. With the help of this, users can scan their fingerprint at any Point of Sale (POS) terminal that has biometrics detection to identify themselves and make payments directly from their bank accounts.

BHIM app: How to transfer money via mobile numbers or UPI ID

BHIM also allows its users to transfer cash to their contacts by just entering their mobile number or UPI ID. Users can simply enter a UPI ID of another person into the app and then type in the amount they want to send them, with the transactions happening instantaneously. However, if they want to send money to another person using their phone number, the other person will be required to have an active BHIM account for the transfer to take place.

BHIM app: Offline transactions

If you have an account on the BHIM app, users can make payments without any internet connection. To do this users can simply dial ‘*99#’ into their phone and then follow the on-screen instructions, which will help them choose whether they want to make a transaction, check their balance or get a transaction history.

No cost to merchants

Merchants can accept BHIM payments via a QR code, which they can let people use to transact. They can also get a fingerprint scanner, which costs Rs 2,000 to transact without the need of the customer even taking out their phone. BHIM services are offered to all merchants at no extra cost and involve no hidden fees and all of their funds are directly transferred to their bank accounts.

BHIM app transaction limits

BHIM users can transact via multiple banks from a single app, with no requirement of having multiple banking apps. However, they can only keep one active bank account in the app at a time. Currently, the app has a transaction limit of Rs 10,000 for a single transaction and a daily limit of Rs 20,000. The app also enforces a limit of 20 transactions per account per bank in a day.