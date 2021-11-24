Epic Games Store’s Black Friday sale is now live: The best deals to consider

Epic Games Store has finally kicked off its annual Black Friday sale, starting today. The platform will offer exclusive deals up to 75 percent off on select games and will run until 30 November 2021. If you are on the lookout for new discounted titles for this holiday season, you can check out our compiled list below.

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Rs 1599.50

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the holy grail of video games that everyone hopes will be free on Epic Games one day. Set in a fictionalised representation of 1890’s America, the story follows outlaw Arthur Morgan and his escapades in the Wild West. The game received critical praise for its immersive open-world environment and realistic interactions.

Players can take part in shootouts, Mexican standoffs, hunt animals or bounty, ride horses, and do a lot more. It also features an honour system, where bad deeds put your face on a wanted poster. At a price of Rs 1599.50, it’s the cheapest this game has ever been.

A screenshot from Red Dead Redemption 2. (Image credit: Rockstar Games) A screenshot from Red Dead Redemption 2. (Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Hitman 3 – Rs 567.60

Despite serving as a sequel to IO Interactive’s previous reboot games, Hitman 3 fares well as its own assassination simulator. Taking control of the barcoded Agent 47, players have complete freedom over how they approach contracted missions. You can go in loud and clear or take your time to put on a disguise and study your target(s) to eliminate them. Thanks to its open-world sandbox approach, players can poison their victims, drown, electrocute, or even choke them using his infamous fibre wire.

The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt – Rs 282.60

The winner of the 2015 Game of the Year award deserves its spot on this list. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher series of fantasy novels, ‘Wild Hunt’ is a highly story-driven action-adventure RPG by CD Projekt Red. The plot revolves around the professional monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia, as he searches for his missing adopted daughter on the run. As part of the journey, players will step into a vast fantastical open-world, rich with merchant cities, caves, pirate islands, dense forests, and mythical creatures.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is priced at Rs 447. (Image credit: ZA/UM) Disco Elysium: The Final Cut is priced at Rs 447. (Image credit: ZA/UM)

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut – Rs 447

Disco Elysium is a role-playing title that’s not aimed at the average gamer crowd. If you are someone who enjoys reading or rich, dialogue-heavy narratives, this is sure to be up your alley. You play as an amnesiac detective with a unique skill system at your disposal, and interrogate various characters, solve cases, or even take bribes in an attempt to find yourself. Your choices mould your character throughout the game and have a significant effect on the ending. It also features a table-top mechanic, where the game rolls dice to determine your next move or condition.

Hades – Rs 416.50

Supergiant’s Hades is a fast-paced, addictive hack and slash roguelike that is filled to the brim with mythological lore and references. Players take control of Zagreus, a successor to the death god, and take part in multiple battles against the Olympians to escape the Underworld. Every time you die, you lose progress and go back to the start to reflect on your mistakes. Players can use the collected treasures to upgrade their weapons for better odds during their next escape attempt.

A screenshot from Hades. (Image credit: Supergiant Games) A screenshot from Hades. (Image credit: Supergiant Games)

Batman: Arkham Trilogy – Rs 130.25, Rs 130.25, Rs 268.20

Rocksteady’s Arkham series serves as a refined, grounded retelling of the Batman mythos via three narratives – ‘Asylum,’ ‘City,’ and ‘Knight.’ Players will step into the dirty underbelly of Gotham and related locations to fight against familiar foes ranging from The Joker, Penguin, Scarecrow, and more. Despite being older titles, they feature a robust gameplay mechanic and graphics that still hold up to this day. In fact, its freeflow combat system served as a blueprint for later superhero games such as Insomniac’s Spider-Man.

Death’s Door – Rs 524.25

Death’s Door is essentially a 3D isometric approach to a Souls-like game, where you play as a crow. Your job as a Reaper is to painstakingly hunt down various monsters and collect their souls for the Reaping Commission Headquarters. The game features a set of puzzles, unlockable weapons, magic projectiles, and potions that restore you to full health. It serves as a fresh, cutesy approach to the bleak Dark Souls games we’ve known to date.

Far Cry 6 is listed at Rs 2489.17. (Image credit: Ubisoft) Far Cry 6 is listed at Rs 2489.17. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Far Cry 6 – Rs 2489.17

Starring Giancarlo Esposito from ‘Breaking Bad’ as the primary antagonist this time, Far Cry 6 transports us to the tropical island of Yara. Much like its other iterations, the game features an open-world environment where players can take on hordes of enemies stealthily or go in guns blazing. The game also lets you fight alligators, ride horses, and find and upgrade new weapons. It’s about as fun as Far Cry can get, albeit the story could use some improvement.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – Rs 1499.50

Since its initial release, on PC, Valhalla has been listed as an Epic Games Store exclusive. Ubisoft hasn’t made an announcement regarding a Steam release either, which is a bother, given it’s convenient to have all your games in one place. In AC: Valhalla, players take control of a Viking, Eivor, and participate in numerous barbaric raids across the continent. You will encounter a wide variety of enemies with different skill sets and it even features a Viking harpoon that can be used to yank them.

Grand Theft Auto V – Rs 1160.72

And lastly, we cannot ignore Rockstar Games’ long-running cash cow – GTA V. For a week, the game was available for free on the Epic Games Store and led to massive server outages and throttling on the Rockstar Games Club launcher. If you are one of the unlucky bunch who wasn’t able to redeem the game when it was free, you can buy it now at a 50 percent discount.